Dangote refinery suspends sales to unregistered marketers

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has suspended self-collection gantry sales of petroleum products at its facility, effective Thursday, September 18, 2025.

Punch reported that the company’s Group Commercial Operations Department said the move was aimed at promoting wider adoption of its Free Delivery Scheme and halting sales to unregistered marketers.

“We wish to inform you that, effective 18th September 2025, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has placed all self-collection gantry sales on hold until further notice.

“In light of this development, we kindly request that all payments related to active PFIs for self-collection are also placed on hold until further notice. Please note that any payment made after this date will not be honoured,” the refinery stated.

It added that the Free Delivery Scheme, which provides direct shipment of products to retail outlets, remains operational for both active and newly onboarded customers.

“We encourage all active and newly onboarded customers to register for the DPRP Free Delivery Scheme, which remains fully operational and offers a seamless delivery experience to your station,” the company said.

The management apologised for any inconvenience caused, stressing that the suspension was an operational adjustment meant to improve efficiency.

Ongoing Tensions

The development comes amid ongoing tensions between the refinery, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN).

NUPENG accused Dangote of resisting unionisation of its truck drivers despite a government-brokered agreement.

DAPPMAN faulted the Free Delivery Scheme, alleging that marketers are compelled to rely on Dangote’s fleet at commercial rates.

Daily Times reported that Dangote has defended the scheme, insisting it is designed to stabilise supply, cut costs, and curb diversion.

Speaking to journalists at the Lagos refinery complex, he dismissed NUPENG’s criticism of his refinery’s recent fuel price cut.

“They said we gave Nigerians a Greek gift, why don’t you give the French one? Even if it’s a Greek gift, it means that it is a gift that will still be there all the time,” he said.

Dangote also defended the introduction of compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks for direct fuel distribution, saying the initiative would create rather than cut jobs.

“At least 24,000 jobs will be created through the initiative,” he added.