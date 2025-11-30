Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Imports to $1.2bn in Q1 2025

Sustained refining activities at the Dangote Refinery have sharply reduced Nigeria’s fuel import bills, dropping expenditure on petrol and diesel to $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025, down from $2.6 billion in the same period of 2024, a decline of 1.54 per cent.

Sunday Esan, Senior General Manager of Corporate Communications at Dangote Industries Limited, highlighted that the refinery has saved the nation over N10 billion annually in foreign exchange by substituting local production for imported petroleum products.

Speaking during the 2025 Media Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, he described the refinery as a transformative national asset with measurable economic impact.

“The refinery has significantly curtailed oil imports while driving GDP growth, creating thousands of jobs, strengthening our energy supply, and positioning Nigeria as a regional energy hub,” Esan said.

He noted that the refinery, which began operations nearly two years ago, has already stabilised the naira, enhanced energy security, and supported national development.

Esan revealed plans to scale up production from the current 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, further reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum.

He added that global interest in the refinery’s output is growing, with major international buyers such as Saudi Aramco and US companies expressing interest in jet fuel.

He also emphasised the scale of the project, noting that the complex spans an area seven times the size of Victoria Island, Lagos, requiring at least five hours to tour by car. The refinery’s distribution strategy, which includes 4,000 CNG trucks, has already created approximately 24,000 jobs.

Esan urged journalists to play an active role in advancing energy security by providing accurate and well-informed reporting. “We encourage NUJ members to visit the refinery to understand its full scale and significance. This is a national asset that must be protected,” he said.

Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor at Vanguard Newspapers, stressed that strong media partnerships can help businesses access credible information for informed decision-making, while NUJ Lagos chairman Adeleye Ajayi praised the event for highlighting the country’s energy challenges and the Federal Government’s efforts to harness the sector’s potential for national growth.

Wale Akodu, chairman of the Press Week Committee, reflected on past fuel shortages and panic buying, noting that such issues have largely become a thing of the past due to enhanced local production and strategic energy planning.

The Dangote Refinery continues to demonstrate how large-scale industrial investment can reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape, boost economic activity, and reduce reliance on costly imports.