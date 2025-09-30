Dangote refinery accuses PENGASSAN, TUC of prioritising dues over workers’ welfare

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has accused the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of prioritising union dues and personal interests over workers’ welfare, following fresh calls by the unions for industrial action.

In a statement on Monday, the refinery described the TUC as “zombie-like” for declaring “full solidarity” with PENGASSAN and threatening nationwide strike action against its management without verifying the claims on which the action was based.

“We are told that he who hears only from one side and passes judgment without hearing the other side is a fool. Unfortunately, the Trade Union Congress has placed itself in that position,” the refinery said.

“Without hearing from Dangote Refinery, the congress has passed a guilty verdict on the refinery’s management and now parrots the PENGASSAN line, zombie-like, calling ‘for a national industrial action if Dangote management fails to comply with’ its demands.”

The company accused the unions of being driven by the desire to secure check-off dues, citing comments by Festus Osifo, PENGASSAN President, who in a recent Channels Television interview said the union had written to Dangote Refinery to begin remitting dues the day after workers allegedly unionised.

“PENGASSAN and TUC are two peas in a pod. They are twins from the same womb. Their interests do not extend beyond themselves and the oligarchs that run their affairs.

“The monthly check-off dues and other subscriptions and scams that feed their lifestyles are the primary concern and interests of these oligarchs,” the statement read.

The refinery alleged that neither PENGASSAN, TUC, nor allied unions such as NUPENG had offered accountability for funds collected from workers, accusing them instead of funding “lavish and opulent lifestyles.”

It called on the Federal Government to resist what it described as attempts by union leaders to return Nigeria to “the dark ages” of energy insecurity and industrial sabotage.

“Dangote Refinery is a national asset that requires our collective protection and prayers. To paraphrase the TUC press release, TUC and its cohorts, ‘regardless of size or wealth’ must not ‘be allowed to trample on the dignity and rights of 230 million Nigerians,’” it said.

“Finally, we demand that TUC join its co-travellers, PENGASSAN and NUPENG in publishing its 10-year audited accounts. Surely, the workers in whose name they all purport to be working deserve to know what the unions have been doing with their monthly check-off dues.”