Dangote Partners with Honeywell to Boost Refinery Capacity to 1.4m Barrels Daily

Dangote Group has signed a strategic partnership with Honeywell International Inc. to advance the next phase of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, aiming to raise its processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

The move marks a significant milestone in Dangote’s vision to build the world’s largest petroleum refining complex.

Under the agreement, Honeywell will provide specialised catalysts, process technologies, and advanced equipment to enable the refinery to process a broader range of crude grades with improved efficiency, product quality, and operational reliability.

Honeywell’s UOP division, a technology partner since 2017, will continue to supply proprietary refining systems, catalyst regeneration equipment, high-performance column trays, and heat exchanger technologies to support Dangote’s operations.

The collaboration also extends to Dangote’s petrochemical and fertiliser ambitions. The group plans to scale its polypropylene capacity to 2.4 million metric tons annually using Honeywell’s Oleflex technology, supplying materials for packaging, automotive, and industrial manufacturing.

In the fertiliser sector, Dangote intends to expand urea production from 3 million to 9 million metric tons annually, adding four new production trains to the existing two, aiming to meet growing demand across Africa and global markets.

Dangote Group emphasised that the partnership underscores its commitment to delivering world-class industrial capacity, strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, and promoting sustainable economic growth through strategic global partnerships and innovation.