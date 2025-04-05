Dangote Packaging Limited Launches Advanced technology

By AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

In a significant step, the Dangote Packaging Limited, DPL, has commissioned some state-of-the-art machinery to enhance its production capabilities.

At the commissioning of the machinery on Wednesday, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DPL, Sai Prakash explained the salient features of the new machinery and described them as the latest ‘state of the art’ technology.

He added that the introduction of these machinery is a major accomplishment and would contribute to improved productivity and quality of the bags, being produced from Obajana Plant.

In the same vein, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Arvind Pathak, who graced the occasion was impressed with the new installation.

He alluded to the fact that there has been significant changes over the years since the inception of cement bags production and he believed that the newly acquired technologies would bridge the gaps identified in the production of quality bags.

Speaking also, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Dangote Cement Plc, Sunil Mahajan, and the Director, Operations, Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc, Anandam Duraisamy, who also attended the commissioning echoed the same sentiment and expressed the hope that good progress would be achieved in the coming days with respect to production quantities and quality of the cement bags.

On his part the Plant Director, Obajana Dangote Cement Plc, Engr Azad Nawabuddin was optimistic that these new machinery will considerably improve the DPL and DCP operations, and reiterated the DCP Obajana’s continued support to DPL operations in every way possible.

In his welcome address earlier, the General Manager, Dangote Packaging Limited, Obajana Plant, Peter Dickson, said: “Today, we stand at the edge of a new era, an era where we are poised to achieve greater heights with the help of this cutting-edge technology.

“As we commission this machinery, let us also look ahead to the possibilities it unlocks. With this new technology, we are not just investing in a machine but investing in our future as a manufacturer of high quality polypropylene laminated sacks,” he added.