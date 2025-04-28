Dangote Cement Posts N209.2bn Net Profit In Q1

Dangote Cement Plc has declared profit after tax of N209.245 billion for the first three months of the year ended March 31, 2025.

The Q1 unaudited results of the Company revealed profit after tax rose by 85.7 per cent to N209.245 billion from N 112.674 billion in Q1, 2024, while earnings per share up by 84.0 per cent to N12.29 from N6.68 in 2024.

Group revenue up by 21.7 per cent from N817.350 billion in Q1 2024 to N994.659 billion in Q1 2025, owing to price increases in selected countries in line with inflation realities. In contrast, pan-African revenues declined by 15.4 per cent to N322.7 billion in Q1 2025, down from N381.3 billion in the same period last year, primarily due to lower sales during the quarter.

Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q1 2025 rose by 49.2 per cent to N461.639 billion, with a margin of 46.4 per cent, compared to N309.477 billion and a 37.9 per cent margin in Q1 2024.

Operating highlights showed that Group volumes down by 6.7 per cent to 6.6 million tonnes from 7.042 million tonnes. Dispatched eight ships of clinker from Nigeria to Ghana and Cameroon; Nigeria cement and clinker exports up 21.2 per cent at 320Kt, while strong reduction in Nigeria cash cost due to favourable energy mix.

Speaking on the Company’s performance, the chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak said, “the Company delivered a strong and resilient performance in the first quarter of 2025, despite facing persistent macroeconomic challenges across our key markets.

“Group revenue rose by 21.7 per cent to N994.7 billion, supported by strategic pricing initiatives, particularly in Nigeria where revenue grew by 53.7 per cent. We also achieved a notable improvement in profitability. Group EBITDA grew by 49.2 per cent to N461.6 billion, with the EBITDA margin strengthening to 46.4 per cent,” he said.

Pathak explained that this was largely underpinned by effective cost containment efforts, especially in Nigeria, where EBITDA margins improved significantly from 49.7 per cent to 56.7 per cent.

READ ALSO: Kidnappers open fire on travellers, abduct passengers, kill driver in Zamfara

He noted that, Group volumes declined by 6.7 per cent, driven by softer demand and heightened inflationary pressures across key markets, saying, “despite these headwinds, we continued to strengthen our export capabilities. Notably, our export volumes grew by 21.2 per cent, with eight clinker shipments to Ghana and Cameroon during the quarter.

“This progress further supports our long-term goal of expanding our pan-African trade footprint. We made measurable progress on our sustainability journey during the quarter, with increased use of alternative fuels, expansion of waste heat recovery infrastructure, and firm steps towards our medium-term decarbonisation roadmap.

“As we look to the future, our focus remains unwavering on driving sustained profitability, expanding our export presence, and executing strategic long-term investments. These efforts are designed to fuel sustainable growth and create lasting value across our operations in Africa.”