Danbatta’s second term in NCC cut short, Maida replaces him

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu yesterday approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, and issued yesterday in Abuja.

Specifically, the President appointed Aminu Maida as the new Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to replace Professor Umar Danbatta.

Danbatta was serving a second term of five years before the latest action came. Former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2020 reappointed him for a fresh and final term.

Others appointed yesterday were MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Nkechi Egerton-Idehen; DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; National Commissioner /CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji; and Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Tola Odeyemi.

Ngelale added: “Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President. Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi.

“By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.”

