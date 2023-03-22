Dana air increases frequency as NCAA commends airline for safety standards

By Samuel Luka

Dana Air has announced an increase in frequency across its destinations, even as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has commended the Airline for its high safety standards.

Speaking on the development, the spokesperson of the airline Kingsley Ezenwa said Dana Air upon receipt of some of its aircraft from maintenance started with an abridged schedule but decided to increase frequency based on the airline’s commercial projections and demand.

According to him, “We have done our projections and based on demands, we have decided to increase our frequency on our Abuja route.”

“Also our recently introduced flash sale of 45,000 is still available for our customers who book early and plan their trips with us.”

“Our commitment is to continue to offer superior options across our route network with a very convenient schedule, and timing for our guests”, he added.

The Director General of NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, who made the commendation during an interview said, ” Dana Air grounded its aircraft to carry out maintenance checks on them.”

“They noticed that some of their aircraft were due for maintenance and they informed us accordingly. I think it is commendable for an operator to ground its aircraft for maintenance,” the NCAA boss stated.”

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of Boeing aircraft and daily flights to major cities in Nigeria.