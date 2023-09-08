Dana Air, Bi-Courtney Aviation partner for better service delivery

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Dana Air has announced that it will partner Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operators of Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 on its future plans and new initiatives during a courtesy by the Terminal operator to the airline.

The airline also revealed that it is engaging the terminal operator on the way forward for both parties, future projects, new initiatives and plans to continue raising the bar of service delivery to the flying public.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Bi-Courtney Aviation Service Limited team to the Dana Air Corporate Head office in Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, said: ‘We are very excited about this visit because it offers us the opportunity to rub minds and share ideas as stakeholders.

”We believe as partners, there is a very urgent need to engage MMA2 on our future plans for our guests while also discussing the way forward on our issues, new initiatives and your plans, projects for the future and I believe this will yield great results.

”Dana Air has over the years demonstrated a strong commitment towards offering seamless travel to its guests by introducing customer-centric online initiatives focused on technology and innovation and we would continue to do so, while reviewing our processes not just to improve the flying experience of our guests but redefine service delivery from booking, check-in and boarding”.

The BASL Team led by Remi Jibodu, head of Aeronautics and Cargo Services, assured Dana Air that MMA2 is always willing to support Dana Air and other airlines operating from the terminal and as always;we are raising the standards and operating in accordance with Civil Aviation Regulations and global best practices”.

According to Jibodu, Dana Air is innovative and MMA2 is more than a terminal. As one of the very best terminals in the country, we are always committed to supporting airlines operating from MMA2 to achieve their desires for the passengers as we always do to give a refreshing ambience and a remarkable flying experience.”

With a mixed fleet of Boeing aircraft, Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.

The airline is reputed for its innovative online product and services.

