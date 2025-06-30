Dalori takes over as Ag. APC National Chairman, presides over NWC meeting

…As party schedules NEC meeting for July 24

By Tom Okpe

Deputy National Charman, North of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ali Abubakar Dalori, on Monday resumed duty as the acting National Chairman of the ruling Party, presiding over the National Working Committee, NWC, meeting of the party.

Dalori said his appointment was not a personal victory but a responsibility he embraced with full awareness of challenges ahead and the expectations of millions of APC members and supporters across the nation.

He said the transition was a period for consolidation, not conflict, division, but for vision, and not personal ambition, soliciting for support of the NWC members.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had directed Dalori to assume the position of acting national chairman of APC, following the resignation of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Friday ,ast week, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy, created by the resignation of Ganduje.

Dalori said:“We must keep our eyes on the bigger picture, to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people, deepening democracy within our party structures, and preparing for the future with clarity and determination. As we head toward 2027, we must begin now to strengthen our internal processes, reconnect with the grassroots, and re-energize our structures across all levels.

“Let me also, use this occasion to express, on behalf of this Committee, our firm and unwavering support for the bold reform agenda of President Tinubu. The ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is not just a campaign slogan; it is a living roadmap that is already addressing fundamental challenges in our economy, security, and national cohesion. The APC remains the political vehicle to drive this transformation, and we will stand by the President in loyalty and partnership.

“We are all aware of the significant contributions Dr Ganduje made during his tenure. Since his assumption of office in August 2023, he provided our party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment, and a clear sense of direction. On behalf of the entire APC family, I express our heartfelt gratitude to him and wish him full recovery and strength as he focuses on his health and personal well-being.

“To all party members and stakeholders, I urge us to stay united. Political transitions often create uncertainty, but we must not allow it to breed disunity. We must avoid actions and words that divide us and focus on what binds us, our shared belief in the promise of Nigeria and the future of the APC,” he said.

Earlier, the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Suraj Ajibola, formally presented to the NWC, resignation letter of the former national chairman, Ganduje to the NWC members, with a formal motion, moved for the acceptance of the resignation and ably seconded.

“In line with Article 14 of our constitution, the motion was equally moved that the Deputy National Chairman of NWC,

Ali Bukar Dalori, assume office of the acting National Chairman pending the time that the office of National Chairman will be filled by the National Executive Committee of the party. On behalf of the NWC, I present to you, Ali Bukar Dalori as the acting National Chairman of the NWC,” Ajibola said.

Also, addressing journalists after the NWC meeting at the Party National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja on Monday, informed that it’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting has been officially fixed for July 24, 2025 at the National Secretariat.

The Deputy National Secretary of the Party, Barr Festus Faunter also disclosed that the NWC meeting, comes in the wake of the formal resignation of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as National Chairman of the party on health grounds, a decision the NWC accepted with gratitude and best wishes for his recovery.

“In line with the APC Constitution, the NWC unanimously endorsed Dalori, as the Acting National Chairman, pending the ratification of the NEC and the conduct of a full national convention.

“Whatever we do now, including the endorsement of the Acting National Chairman must receive the blessing of the NEC. If during the NEC meeting, a new chairman is nominated, we will also accept that and wait for the convention to take a final position.

“The party also discussed preparations for upcoming bye-elections in States where legislative vacancies have arisen, due to death or resignation, and mapped out early plans for Ward, Local Government, and State Congresses. Dates for these exercises will be made public in due course.

“NEC, as the highest decision-making organ of the party, is expected to deliberate on the party’s next steps, including leadership succession, internal restructuring, and preparations for the 2027 general elections.”

Faunter, led other NWC members at the press briefing, including the National Leader for Persons with Disabilities, PWDs, Tolu Bankole; the National Women Leader, Dr Mary Alile Idele; Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab A. Ibrahim; National Vice Chairman, North Central, Muazu Bawa Rijau; National Legal Adviser, Prof Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, SAN; and Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Durosinmi Meseko.