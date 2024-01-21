Dala double helps Angola move top of AFCON group

Gelson Dala scored twice as Angola beat Mauritania to close in on the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Forward Dala reacted smartly to the rebound from a corner to put his side ahead, firing a shot against the turf and into the roof of the net.

Sidi Amar levelled for the Lions of Chinguetti with a dazzling run and finish two minutes before half-time.

Dala and Gilberto both struck to make it 3-1 before Aboubakary Koita’s spectacular consolation for Mauritania.

The result means Angola are guaranteed to advance with a point against Burkina Faso, who also have four points and drew 2-2 with Algeria earlier on Saturday, when the leaders meet in their final group-stage game on Tuesday (20:00 GMT).

Dala double decorates unexpected thriller

Few would have anticipated five goals and entertainment aplenty between these sides, with Mauritania failing to score in their preceding six matches across three editions of the Afcon finals and Angola netting only seven times in 10 group-stage matches since the 2010 tournament.

The one shot on target in their goalless previous meeting, at the 2019 Afcon finals, is the lowest tally in that respect in any match at the last three tournaments – but this encounter quickly dispelled any fears of a drab contest.

After the sides went close with early chances, both goalkeepers were called into urgent action for the first time when Mabululu’s low effort for Angola was pushed behind by Babacar Niasse and Pape Ibnou Ba almost fired Mauritania in front, Neblu making an alert save.

Dala’s opener gave his side the lead for 13 minutes, Amar slaloming through defenders on his way inside the penalty area to slam in an emphatic reply.

Gilberto should have restored Angola’s lead in first-half added time when Niasse’s parry from Dala’s attempt fell kindly for the midfielder, but he was left with a look of disbelief on his face after blazing over the crossbar.

The Palancas had gone nine Afcon games without a win stretching back to 2012, but Dala and Gilberto soon put them on course to change that with two goals in four minutes after the break.

Dala ended a fine run by steering the ball in neatly and his teammate added the finishing touch to a spell of Angola trickery inside the box, cutting inside to arrow in their third via Lamine Ba’s attempted block.

Mauritania remain winless in all eight Afcon games they have played but the 105th-placed team in the world can savour what will be one of the most eye-catching goals at the tournament courtesy of Koita’s glorious thunderbolt from outside the penalty area.

Their chances of progressing depend on victory against The Greens in their decider, which takes place at the same time as the other group game. Having lost 1-0 to Burkina Faso in their opener, they must then hope to finish as one of the four best third-placed teams in Ivory Coast.