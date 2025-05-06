Daily Times Reporter, Akpabio, Govs Sani, Idris, others bag NUJ 2025 Press Freedom, Good Governance Awards

By Idibia Gabriel

Daily Times newspapers, kaduna Correspondent, Mr. Idibia Gabriel has again bagged another Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Press Freedom Awards.

Mr. Idibia who bagged the Award along with eleven others at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Press Freedom and Good Governance Awards 2025, in Abuja on Saturday, also received same Award in 2024.

The Senate President Senator Godswil Akpabio and Governors of kaduna, Kebbi states and Nine others company heads were also among the awardees which includes Arch. Sunny S.T Echono, Educative Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Dr. Emem Omokaro (PhD), Award Pioneer Director General National Senior Citizens Centre, National Bureau of Statistic (NBS), and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL).

While Mr. Idibia Gabriel, and five other journalists were presented with Torch Bearers of Press Freedom Awards, Senator Godswil Akpabio, kaduna and Kebbi Governors were presented with Legislative Transformation and Effeciency, Peace building and development, and Education respectfully.

Accordingly, Pacesetters Leadership, Energy Effeciency and Sustainability, Innovative Leadership and Transparency, goes for other companies and parastatal heads.

In an address at the World Press Freedom Day 2025 event organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abuja on Saturday., Senate President, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, called on Nigerian journalists to uphold responsible and ethical journalism, and warned against the dangers of misinformation.

Delivering a keynote titled “Voices, Vision, and the Vigilance of Truth: The Role of the Legislature and the Press in Nation Building,” Akpabio stressed that access to accurate information is the bedrock of democracy.

“A nation without information is like a blindfolded captain,” he said, saying “Citizens who are denied access to information cannot hold their leaders accountable.”

Addressing the event’s theme, “The Legislature, right to Information, and the Challenges of Nation Building in Nigeria,” Akpabio described the legislature as the nation’s “microphone,” where citizens’ concerns are transformed into laws and policies.

He underscored that the right to information is not a privilege but a fundamental right, calling it “the oxygen that keeps democracy breathing.”

Akpabio emphasized that nation-building requires collective effort, urging Nigerians to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to navigate the country’s challenges.

He hailed journalists as “guardians of memory and interpreters of meaning,” charging them to remain beacons of truth while upholding professional ethics and guarding against quackery.

“Democracy is deepened not by ballots alone but by dialogue,” Akpabio concluded, urging the media to foster open conversations that strengthen the nation.

Earlier, NUJ President, Comrade Hassan Yahya Abdullahi, reaffirmed the union’s commitment to ethical journalism, protection of press freedom, and accountability in governance.

He noted that World Press Freedom Day honors not only the principles of free speech but also the resilience of journalists who face harassment, threats, and imprisonment in the line of duty.

Abdullahi called for safer working conditions and praised the federal government’s commitment to free speech, urging that promises be matched with concrete action.

The event also featured the NUJ’s annual awards, honoring other notable brave journalists who faced attacks and threats, individuals and organizations:

The recipients in the Torchbearer category award includes; Jide Oyekunle of Daily Independent Newspaper and Secretary NUJ FCT Council, Idibia Gabriel a journalist with Daily Times Newspaper, Matthew Ochei a reporter with The Punch newspaper, Lucy Ezeliore , Deputy Feature Editor Pointer newspaper , Ibrahim Isha of TVC News and Ibrahim Ayuba Isah of TVC News.

The recipients for the Good Governance Award category are ; Senator Godswill Akpabio, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Arc. Sunny S.T. Echocho, Director General National Senior Citizens Center, Dr. Emem Omokaro.

Others are ; National Bureau of Statistics ( NBS ), Julius Berger and Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL ).

Speaking, Mr idibia who commended the organiser of the event said the Award would serve as motivation to respected journalists to puting their very best informing educating the society adequately.