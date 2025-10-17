Daily Times Managing Editor, Lolade Nwanze, to Speak at 2025 Felabration in Hull

Lolade Nwanze, managing editor of Daily Times Nigeria, will be attending the 2025 Felabration in Hull, United Kingdom, where she will moderate a panel discussion titled “Fela Kuti’s Influence on Music, Arts, Media and Fashion.”

The event, which marks the 25th anniversary of the global Felabration festival, celebrates the legacy of Nigerian music legend and activist Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, the originator of Afrobeat.

This year’s edition — themed “Shakara: Bold Expressions of Afrobeat” — is being hosted in Hull on Saturday, 18 October, and curated by The Gidi Vibes™ and Morpheus Multimedia.

The programme will unite artists, musicians, cultural leaders and community voices across three major venues: Wilberforce House Museum, Ferens Art Gallery, and Princes Quay Event Space.

At the heart of the celebration is The Underground Spiritual Game, a new exhibition at the Wilberforce House Museum that explores Fela Kuti’s global influence through photography, art, and archival materials.

The exhibition features the work of Nigerian artist Abolore Sobayo, known for his acclaimed Echoes collection, which pays tribute to African identity and resilience.

Developed in collaboration with Hull Museums and the Black Heritage of Hull Collective, led by Stella Munthali, the exhibition builds on previous projects such as Echoes of Our Heritage and the 2024 Black History Month showcase Sound of Our Skin.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, portfolio holder for culture and leisure, described the project as “a fantastic example of how collaboration can bring global stories to the city, connecting our local community with worldwide cultural heritage.”

The exhibition runs until Sunday, 2 November, with free entry. The museum opens 10am to 4:30pm (Monday–Saturday) and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

Fela’s Message, Renewed for a Global Audience

Since its founding by Yeni Kuti in Lagos, Felabration has evolved into a global festival celebrating Fela’s life, music, and message of unity, resistance, and creativity. It is now held annually in more than a dozen cities across the world — from New York and London to Accra and Johannesburg.

For Fágbèmí Ọ̀ṣìnúgà, founder of The Gidi Vibes™ and member of the Hull Music Board, hosting the festival in Hull carries deep symbolism.

“Felabration is more than a festival — it’s a bridge between Africa and the diaspora, a creative act of remembrance and renewal,” Ọ̀ṣìnúgà said.

“Bringing it to Hull — the home of William Wilberforce — makes it profoundly symbolic. Fela used his music to free the mind, Wilberforce fought to free the body. Both challenged oppression in their own time.”

As Hull joins cities around the world in marking the silver jubilee of Felabration, this year’s edition promises not just a celebration of Afrobeat’s rhythm but a reflection on the power of art and activism to inspire freedom, identity, and expression — themes Fela championed throughout his life.

And for Lolade Nwanze, leading a conversation on how Fela’s influence continues to shape global music, art, and media is both a professional honour and a cultural homecoming.