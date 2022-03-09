DafriBank To Sponsor Blockchain Africa Conference 2022

DafriBank Digital Bank Limited has affirmed its growing clout as a leading player in the digital economy space following the recent announcement of the bank as the main sponsor of the biggest crypto-blockchain gathering in Africa, namely the 2022 Blockchain Africa Conference (BAC).

The announcement was made by DafriBank’s chairman, Xolane Ndhlovu, who, on January 20, 2022, posted on his social media: “Yesterday, I signed a sponsorship agreement which confirms DafriBank as the official sponsor of Blockchain Africa Conference 2022, the biggest Crypto gathering in Africa happening on 17 – 18 March 2022.”

Blockchain Africa Conference (BAC), pioneered by Bitcoin Events in 2015 has over the years grown to become a major attraction for leaders and key players in blockchain and cryptocurrency industries around the world, including the likes of Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, and co-founder of Ethereum blockchain platform and Samuel Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX.

The 2022 BAC, scheduled for March 17 and 18, will be hosted as a virtual only event due to Covid-19 safety measures and precautions.

Speaking on the conference’s theme, which revolves around blockchain technology’s opportunities and adaptation globally and in Africa, Xolane Ndhlovu, a billionaire investor and entrepreneur, said: “The digital asset class is growing rapidly throughout the continent due in part to surging inflation, stricter capital controls and a deteriorating fiscal outlook.” Ndhlovu further avowed that DafriGroup, the parent company of DafriBank, “will continue to be in the front line of this adoption through our walk-the-talk attitude that has motivated 13 of our subsidiaries to begin to accept cryptocurrencies.”

As the main sponsor of BAC, DafriBank is joining a long list of elite organisations that had bankrolled the conference in the past including blue-chip organisations such as Absa Group, ConsenSys, Bankserv, Binance, Crypto.com, Algorand, AAVE, Bybit, and Altercoin Trader.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...