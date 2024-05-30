Daddy Jiggy’s “African Royalty” Album Making Waves Globally

In a significant milestone for AfroBeats, Daddy Jiggy’s highly anticipated album, “African Royalty,” which is available on all major streaming platforms and online music outlets worldwide has continued to make waves globally.

The album has been met with widespread acclaim, resonating both in Nigeria and internationally.

“African Royalty” features 18 tracks of rich West African rhythms and melodies, all meticulously crafted by Daddy Jiggy himself. Every aspect of the album, from writing and producing to recording, mixing, and mastering, was completed at Paradise Studios in the USA.

Ayobami Charles Akinjero, better known by his stage name Daddy Jiggy, is a trailblazing artist hailing from Oyo State, Nigeria. He has carved out a unique niche in the music industry with his self-styled genre, “Afro Pop Jazz,” which seamlessly blends his cultural heritage with innovative musical creativity.

Daddy Jiggy’s artistic journey is underpinned by his academic background. He holds a Bachelor of Technology in Physics and Electronics from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA). Despite his technical education, his passion for music has always been evident, allowing him to fuse his scientific expertise with his artistic talents.

“My music is a fusion of live performances of acoustic and electric instruments and modern African electronic music,” Daddy Jiggy explains. “It features programmed strong rhythm sections with sampled drums and percussion instruments like Conga, Gan gan (talking drums), Udu, Djembe, Shakers, and a variety of ethnic African, Brazilian, and Caribbean mallets.” His compositions are further enriched with Jazz guitars, drawing inspiration from the African music that profoundly influences him.

Recognizing the challenges that many artists face, Daddy Jiggy co-founded Paradise Studios with two business partners. “We established Paradise Studios to bring my music to the world and to assist other artists deprived of opportunities by the industry powers,” he says. This venture not only supports his own musical journey but also empowers other talented artists.

Beyond his musical pursuits, Daddy Jiggy is an astute businessman. He invests in real estate, digital music technologies, and emerging information technologies, demonstrating a keen eye for ventures that complement his artistic endeavors.

Currently, Daddy Jiggy is actively promoting “African Royalty” and preparing for a world tour. His performances have varied from the dynamic stages of the Benson & Hedges Grab The Mic Concerts, where he won the top spot in Ondo State, to exclusive private shows for elite clientele. “We are also exploring highly publicized events to bring my music to a larger audience,” he shares.

Drawing inspiration from musical legends such as Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Sade, Akon, and contemporary Afrobeat artists from Nigeria and Ghana, Daddy Jiggy’s innovative and soulful music continues to captivate audiences worldwide. His latest album, “African Royalty,” is a testament to his artistry and cultural heritage, marking him as a formidable force in the global music scene.