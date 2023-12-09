Daddy Freeze hits back at women, asks them to pay their men salaries

By Orji Onyekwere

Controversial media personality and social media influencer, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has advised men to marry women that are curvy and beautiful and can also satisfy them in bed.

He noted that its time men start looking out for women that earn more than them and should be able to pay them monthly allowances, not ‘hungry women,’.

He said this in a live Instagram session early this week.

His words, ‘’Stop marrying girls that are hungry. Enough is enough! Before you marry a girl, ask her, ‘what are you going to do for me’? Start asking. Start being bold. Ask her, ‘how much are you paying me as allowance monthly’? ’

Any woman that cannot give you a monthly allowance is not worth your time. Stop marrying beneath you. Adenuga’s child will marry Dangote’s child. Have you ever seen any Adenuga’s child marry a bricklayer? Do you know who Dangote’s daughter married? She married former Inspector General of Police’s son.

Then you a whole man, you’re going to marry someone that’s earning half of your salary or struggling to earn what you are earning. If you earn N10,000 per month, look for a woman that earns N30,000 per month. And the woman must be beautiful and curvy as well as good in the bedroom. Isn’t that how they rate us?’’ he asked”