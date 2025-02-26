Customs seizes 2,433kg of cannabis, codeine syrups in Lagos waterways

BY TEMTOPE ADEBAYO

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday, intercepted 2,433kg of Cannabis Sativa and 195 bottles of 300ml Codeine syrups also on Inland Waterways in the South-Western part of the country.

Speaking in Lagos during the handing-over of the Cannabis and the cough syrup to the Marine Unit of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), respectively, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Compt. Paul Bamisaiye said two suspects were arrested in connection with the movement of the contraband.

According to the Customs boss, the seizure reaffirmed the Western Marine Command’s commitment to securing the nation’s Inland waterways and stopping illicit trade.

“You will recall just last week, on Friday 21, February 2025 to be precise, the command informed members of the public of the seizure of 53 sacks of Cannabis Sativa but, in a recent operation by one of the Command Patrol team on Monday within Badagry axis, two suspects with 29 loaves of Cannabis Sativa concealed in a sack of rebagged rice were intercepted.

“Today, we formally hand over 4,973 loaves of Cannabis Sativa, two suspects and 195 bottles of 300ml codeine to NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution.”

“These seizures were made across the South-Western waterways, reaffirming our commitment at the Western Marine Command to securing our waterways and stopping illicit trade. This success is a result of strong inter-agency collaboration because no single agency can win this fight alone, and together, we are making a real impact,” he stated.

Compt. Bamisaiye, however, stated that the command believed that handing over illicit drugs to the NDLEA would aid the fight against drug abuse and illicit trade.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs and the management team for providing the right equipment, welfare, and good working conditions that empower its Officers to carry out their duties effectively.

“To our colleagues in NDLEA and NAFDAC, we trust this handover will aid the fight against drug abuse and illicit trade. Our message to smugglers is clear—we are vigilant, we are resolute, and we will not relent,” he said.

Also speaking, the Marine Commander of the NDLEA, Emmanuel Udoh said that the agency will ensure proper investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

According to him, swift prosecution of suspects will go a long way in disrupting the trading and movement of illicit drugs.