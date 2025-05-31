Customs intercepts petrol worth N39.4m en route to Benin Republic

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 39,425 litres of petrol allegedly being smuggled to the Benin Republic through various flashpoints around Ilaro, Imeko, Badagry, Owode, and Ajilete in Ogun State.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this on Friday at the Federal Operations Unit Zone A in Ikeja, where the seized products were showcased. Represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Hussein Ejibunu, the Customs boss said the duty-paid value of the seized petrol stood at N39.42 million, while the eight vehicles used for conveyance were valued at N24 million, bringing the total to N63.42 million.

Adeniyi explained that the interception was part of efforts under Operation Whirlwind to curtail the smuggling of petroleum products through Nigeria’s borders. He revealed that the Service would begin profiling fuel stations located near the borders to identify those used as conduits for illegal fuel diversion.

According to him, the profiling exercise aims to separate functional filling stations from those that are moribund but are being used for illicit activities. The outcome will be shared with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for further regulatory action.

He emphasised that Customs would not take over regulatory duties but would provide intelligence to the appropriate authority. “Fuel stations found wanting will be reported to the NMDPRA, who issued their licenses and has the mandate to act accordingly,” he said.

A total of 1,577 jerrycans of petrol, each 25 litres in capacity, were seized alongside the vehicles. Four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures; two have been charged in court, while investigations continue on the remaining two.

Adeniyi also noted that Operation Whirlwind has recorded significant successes since its inception without the use of force. “We have not fired a single shot. In cases where tensions rise, we call in the military. In one incident in Mudi, the military arrived within ten minutes, and the smugglers fled,” he said.

A representative of the NMDPRA, Mr. Patrick Musa, commended the Customs Service, stating that the operation has significantly disrupted fuel supply to criminal networks operating around Nigeria’s borders.