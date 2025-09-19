Customs Intercept N5.1bn Worth Of Illicit Drugs From India, Canada at Lagos Airport

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service ( NCS), attached to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Command Ikeja Thursday, disclosed that illicit drugs worth over N5.1billion imported into the country from India and Canada has been intercepted

The Customs Area Controller, Compt. Michael Awe, who disclosed this while showcasing the seized drugs at the Command’s headquarters in Lagos,explained stated that no suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

But said, the seized items would be handed over to the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

According to him, the seized items are 121 packs of Canadian Cannabis with a duty paid value of N1.4billion; 294,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol HCL worth N1.2billion; Pregabalin 300mg worth N1.2billion; Norflex 50mg worth N800 million; and Sardalud 2mg worth N495 million, with a total value of N5.1billion.

“On 30th July 2025, a consignment with AWB number 235-63882254/2 packages, previously placed under surveillance, was evacuated from the NAHCO Import shed to the government warehouse and upon Joint Examination, it was confirmed that the 2 packages containing a Duvet were used to conceal 121 packs of Canadian Cannabis Sativa with a DPV of N1.4billion.

“Similarly, on 24th September 2025, a consignment with AWB-071-58012706/6pkgs was equally suspected and evacuated from SAHCO Import Shed to the government warehouse and upon examination, it was found to contain 294,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol HCL with the Duty Paid Value of N1.2billion

Compt. Awe further stated that another seizure of Pregabalin tablets (300mg), Sardalud tablets (2mg), and Norflex tablets (50mg)- all of which are controlled medications were also uncovered during examination.

“In a related development, on 17th September 2025, two consignments with AWB Nos: 071-58231670 and 071-58234433 were also intercepted and evacuated from the NAHCO Import Shed to the Government Warehouse Upon examination, they were found to contain Pregabalin tablets (300mg), Sardalud tablets (2mg), and Norflex tablets (50mg)- all of which are controlled medications imported without the required certification.”

“The disturbing aspect of this seizure is that the illicit drugs were deceptively branded as 50mg Diclofenac Sodium. This dangerous practice poses a grave threat to public health. We therefore urge members of the public to remain vigilant when purchasing medication and to ensure they only buy from verified and reputable sources.

Compt. Awe, however, reaffirmed the command’s zero tolerance to smuggling of illicit and controlled drugs through the Lagos Airport

“Let me, at this point, reaffirm that the Command, in collaboration with partner agencies and stakeholders, remains resolute in its determination to frustrate all attempts at smuggling and illicit trade through this channel.