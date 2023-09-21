Customs assures stakeholders to facilitate trade, suppress smuggling at border

By Temitope Adebayo

The Customs Area Controllers, Ogun I Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Idiroko, Ahmadu Shuaibu, has assured clearing agents and stakeholders its intention to facilitate trade and suppress smuggling at the border.

Speaking at the command headquarters, Idiroko, Shuaibu said, that the Idiroko command is known for seizures, hence, the command must make spectacular seizures.

Shuaibu, who sought the cooperation and support of stakeholders as well as officers to be successful on his new assignment, said: “Ogun 1 command is known for seizures and we shall ensure we make spectacular seizures. Also, I assure legitimate traders of trade facilitation and Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).”

He further expressed his innermost desire for the officers to support him in taking the Command to greater heights, while appealing for unity among officers in the course of discharging their official duties.

He encouraged officers and men to utilise their physical and intellectual capacities by making positive contributions towards achieving deserved results.

Comptroller Shu’aibu said, his Area Command will key into the mandate given to it by the ag Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The CAC seeks synergy amongst sister agencies as well as stakeholder collaborations of the border communities in Ogun State.

Shu’aibu stressed that there is no alternative to peaceful coexistence as that is the only way to engender virile economic development in any country.

