Current economic mess created by Emefiele, says Akpabio

By Tunde Opalana

Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio has lamented the severity of economic mess created for the country by former Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Akpabio spoke on Sunday in Koroma, Tai local government area, Rivers State during a thanksgiving service of Senator Barinada Mpigi.

He bemoaned the economic state inherited by the Bola Tinubu administration, describing it as “terrible”.

“We did not even know what to charge him with; whether for putting foam on top of the bill, illegal firearm possession, printing notes without income. I don’t know what we are going to charge him with,” Akpabio said.

He attributed the current economic woes to wrong policies of the past administration and financial recklessness perpetrated during the tenure of Emefiele as CBN governor.

Akpabio said, “But what we can say is that yes there is hunger today because of the policies and actions that they took, and we recognise that. And I think every political party should recognise that there is hunger, and we are battling to ensure that Nigerians sleep with their eyes closed.”.

The Senate President however assured Nigerians of ongoing efforts to improve security and living standards.

Appealing for patience, he argued that decades of rot could not be solved in months. “Yes, there is insecurity; we are battling to ensure that Nigerians can take three square meals a day. But rest assured that we campaigned for this job; we campaigned around the country; we will not let you down; we will get to the bottom of it; all we need is your patience. “The rots that have happened in Nigeria for so many years; for almost 60 years, cannot be solved in six months,” he said.

While acknowledging the country’s deep-rooted economic challenges, Akpabio assured Nigerians of ongoing efforts to enhance security and living standards.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration, saying long-standing problems cannot be resolved overnight.

Emefiele is currently standing trial for multiple financial infractions, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, and procurement fraud.

The Federal Government recently reviewed the criminal charges against the embattled ex CBN governor from six to 20.