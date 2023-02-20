Currency swap: APC asks AGF, CBN Governor to obey Supreme Court ruling on old Naira

· EFCC denies raiding Tinubu’s home

By Tom Okpe and Andrew Orolua

The ruling party also asked the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to respect the subsisting Supreme Court order of interim injunction on currency swap.

Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Chairman, made the call while disclossing resolutions of a meeting of the party leadership with governors, joined by the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Abuja at the party National Secretariat on Sunday.

The meeting had in attendance Governors of Kaduna state, Nasiru El-Rufai; Mohammed Bello of Niger, Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara , Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa , Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and the Deputy Governor of Imo state, Placid Njoku, and Mohammed Manir Yakubu, Deputy Governor, Katsina State.

The Apex Bank was given an order for the old N1,000, N500 and N200 notes to remain legal tender pending the determination of a case brought before it by some state governors.

But President Muhammadu Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, 16 February 2023 instructed CBN to reintroduce the old N200 note until April 10 while the old N1,000 and N500, stopped being legal tender.

Adamu noted that the cash less policy and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy.

He said: “I am sure you are quite aware of the fact that a meeting comprising of APC governors was held today and the leadership of the NWC of our great party was summon for this afternoon and we had discussion.

“At the end of the discussion, we have resolved as follows and this resolution is without prejudice or whatsoever to the case that is lying at the Supreme Court at this point in time. This has to do with the issue of currency redesign.

“We note very seriously that the programme and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy.

“We urge the Attorney General of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to respect the Supreme Court order of Interim injunction which is still subsisting.

“The meeting is urging President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in resolving issues that are causing this great difficulties to the economy.”

Also speaking, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum said they have been doing tremendous job with the party’s leadership in mobilising support for its victory at the polls.

“Once the chairman spoke, the Bovernors and party are one and the same. And I am very proud about the conduct of our campaign by our presidential candidate.

“Director General of the campaign and indeed, Governors and the candidate across the country have been doing tremendous job of mobilizing the Nigerian populace and we are impressed with the support of the majority of Nigerians,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has debunked social media reports that its operatives raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity said in a terse statement that the report was not true.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news.”

