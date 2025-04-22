Currency in circulation falls to N5trn as banks reserves surge

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Nigeria’s currency in circulation dropped to N5 trillion in March 2025, marking its third consecutive monthly decline, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The figure represents a 0.79 per cent fall from N5.04 trillion in February and a cumulative N240 billion or 4.58 per cent decrease since January’s N5.24 trillion.

The steady contraction in currency outside the banking system points to the apex bank’s ongoing efforts to tighten liquidity, curb inflation, and accelerate the shift towards digital payment platforms.

Analysts link the trend to rising adoption of cashless transactions and a stronger push from the CBN to deepen digital payment systems across the economy.

At the same time, banks’ reserves with the CBN climbed to N28.5 trillion in March from N27.6 trillion in February, reflecting improved liquidity in the banking sector and suggesting a tightening monetary environment. The surge also signals increased compliance with the CBN’s Cash Reserve Ratio, which the Monetary Policy Committee set at 50 per cent during its February 2025 meeting.

The apex bank’s monetary measures, including a hawkish policy stance and its recent push for digital transformation under the “Digital First” initiative, are widely seen as part of a broader strategy to stabilise the naira, manage inflation, and reduce reliance on cash in everyday transactions.