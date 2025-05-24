CUPP to APC: Tinubu’s adoption desperate bid for power

By Tunde Opalana

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has carpeted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership over Thursday’s adoption of President Bola Tinubu as it’s candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Thursday at its National Summit held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja adopted Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Reacting, the CUPP said such a blanket adoption has raised significant concerns among Nigerians.

Chief Peter Ameh on behalf of the CUPP in a statement Thursday evening said the adoption as an unprecedented move, just two years into President Tinubu’s term, signals deep unease within the APC camp amid widespread public dissatisfaction with the harsh economic realities facing the nation.

According to the CUPP, the adoption of Tinubu as the sole candidate for 2027 does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people, whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome of the election.

“This decision by APC elected officials appears to stem from fear of rejection by the electorate, who are grappling with severe economic challenges.

“Nigerians across the country view this move as a troubling indication of the APC’s disconnect from the masses and an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

“We wish to make it clear that the events of the 2023 elections were merely a precursor to the collective resolve of the people.

“We stand united in our commitment to resist any attempts to manipulate, steal, or rig the 2027 elections. The Nigerian electorate will not be silenced, and we will ensure that our voices are heard through the power of our votes.”

The Coalition called on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and steadfast in defending our democracy.

“The 2027 elections will be a defining moment for our nation, and we will not allow the will of the people to be subverted,” the statement concluded.