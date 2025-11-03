CUPP rejects claims of endorsing APC’s infrastructure projects

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has denied reports suggesting that it endorsed the infrastructural achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Chairman of CUPP’s Media Committee, Barr. Chukwudi Ezeobika, criticised the administration for what he described as efforts to mask Nigeria’s deteriorating socio-economic condition.

“The attention of the Chairman of the Media Committee of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has been drawn to the alleged endorsement of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu – led All Progressives Congress in areas of Infrastructure… as published and circulated in the news media,” he stated.

He clarified that the coalition “has neither authorised nor sanctioned the inspection of such road networks as claimed nor authorised the publication of the purported road inspection.”

CUPP expressed concern over the “acute and deplorable state of basic road infrastructure,” accusing the government of incompetence.

“The failure of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu – led APC government to provide Nigerians with good road and rail infrastructure clearly confirms the ineptitude and or incompetence of the current administration completely devoid of vision and purpose,” Ezeobika stated.

He added that insecurity on highways has worsened due to poor infrastructure, concluding that the administration “remains the worst democratic government the country has ever had since returning to democratic rule in 1999.”