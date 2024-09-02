Cultists Rape, Kill Wife As Eye-witness To Murder Flees To Escape Death

Residents of Uzebu community in Benin City, Edo State scampered for safety as rampaging cultists on a reprisal attack killed 2 members of a rival cult group in the remote community while leaving a woman dead in the process as her husband reportedly fled during the bloody attack.

A 5-man members of Black-axe were said to have reportedly attacked a family house where they gruesomely killed 2 brothers who are members of Eiye confraternity .

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that the reprisal attacks from cult-related crimes in the state has resulted in over 30 deaths within different cult groups including members of Black-axe confraternity within the month of June across the state.

Recall that in June 2024, 3 members of Marphite confraternity were arrested with 1 automatic pump action gun, 11 live cartridges, 3 green berets and Marphite Constitution in Ubiaza community off Sapele road where they were plotting to launch a reprisal attack on members of Black-axe confraternity who were said to have been responsible for the murder of Kokori, a Marphite confraternity member identified in Benin City.

Confirmed report however revealed that a couple Mr.Lawrence Victor and his wife, who are neighbours with the two brothers, witnessed the gruesome murder were also not spared during the bloody attack.

It was said that the cultists stormed the premises in a blue Toyota Camry car where the two brothers who are members of a rival cult group lived and instantly killed the 2 brothers in their apartment as gunshots were heard while Lawrence Victor and his wife immediately scampered for safety.

However, the cultists two of whom were standing by entrance gate chased after the couple and apprehended Lawrence Victor’s wife who was unable run fast and shot her dead in the head after she was brutally raped by the dreaded cultists, a source confirmed.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Lawrence Victor, who managed to escape from his compound by scaling a fence during the attack, while running, momentarily saw the cultists taking life out of his wife after she was apprehended.

The cultists, according to a source in Uzebu community who spoke on condition of anonymity, were not willing to spare any witness to the murder scene within the premises hence their desperate resolve to kill, leading to the murder of Lawrence Victor’s wife while her husband fled for his life .

Meanwhile, the police who are yet to commence investigation into the recent murder, confirmed the murder of the 2 brothers who are members of the rival cult group Eiye confraternity and a woman in Uzebu community in Benin City.