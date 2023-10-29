Cult clash at UNIBEN leaves students jittery as scores are hospitalised

By Titus Akhigbe

The University of Benin (UNIBEN),Ugbowo campus was thrown into confusion when suspected cult group wreaked havoc on campus Friday night killing a student, said to be in final year and injuring others in the process.

According to eyewitness account, three students were victims of the brutal attack, with a 500-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) shot dead.

It was reliably gathered that the suspected cult group wreaked havoc in three separate locations within the university’s Ugbowo main campus premises.

The first incident reportedly occurred at the Anatomy backgate with sporadic shooting, sending students and staff members who scampered for safety in different directions.

It was further learnt that the cult group moved on to physical science and computer science departments car park to unleash terror, minutes after the first attack, thereby spreading panic on residents on campus with frightened students running helter-skelter for dear lives.

The killings in parts of Benin City had allegedly begun at Ekiadolor, a suburb, days ago before the dastardly act of Friday evening shootings in UNIBEN.

Meanwhile a viral video shared online shows a red car with bullet holes. The body of a man was removed from the car and taken to the back of a Toyota Hilux where he was deposited.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said he was yet to be informed of the incident.

He added: “For now I am yet to be briefed of such incident. When I get the brief, I will be able to give proper information about that, but for now no information.”

It would be recalled that in the first quarter of this year, a final-year student resident at the Hall 3 hostel of the University of Benin was shot dead in his room by unknown gunmen.

The late student popularly known as ‘Mayor’ and a member of Kegites Club was said to be in the department of Public Administration and was shot at about 9 pm in April.

