CSU: Igbo Group rebuke Obi over utterance against Tinubu

By Tom Okpe

An Igbo group under the aegis of Omalegwuoku Progressive Initiative, (OPI)/Igbo Kwenu for Asiwaju/Shettima has slammed the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi for calling out President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over alleged certificate forgery.

They described the call, an unguarded utterance and national insult to all Nigerians who freely voted for President Tinubu.

Obi at a press conference on Wednesday, in Abuja called on the President to clarify his state of origin and educational qualifications for Nigerians.

In reaction to Obi’s briefings, the Global President of the group, Ginika Tor, said it was ironic for Obi to be asking for Tinubu, who had governed Lagos State for eight years to tell Nigerians his State of origin.

“I had already put up my speech and suddenly I realised that my brother, whom I respect so much, Peter Obi, who is also the presidential candidate of the Labour party, came up on Arise Television to say that our President, the number one man in this country should come out and explain his State.

“It’s an insult to Nigeria as a nation. For you to call out our President who was massively supported, elected, confirmed and validated as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to come and stand before who,” She queried.

“To say he’s from this State, from this country, from this region, from this locality, he doent owe us that. What the President owe us now is to take us to our destination of choice.

“I am disappointed in a man that I respected so much, my brother, who stood in front to run for Igbos. It may not be his turn now, but it could come in future.

“Whatever he does now is going to play out in the future, so, let us be cautious and let all Igbos not be misled by this press interview that our brother granted the Television house.

“We are telling our brother, Obi to calm down, if God wants you to be there, He would have made you President. He didn’t. There is a lot of distraction on this President,” she said.

Tor further stressed that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar was still suffering from a severe post-election loss trauma and a near-presidency syndrome following his defeat at the polls in his fifth Presidential contest, adding that the former vice President’s post-election trauma, following the unsuccessful prosecution of his brief by his legal team at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, (PEPT) filed a petition, lacking in substance and direction.

The group initially chose to refrain from making comments on the issue because it was before the court, but decided to debunk the lies being told by Atiku who should place patriotism and national interest above his ambition to be the number one man in Nigeria.

“Character of Nigerians before the International community in the manner he, Atiku is going, smacks of desperation,” she added.

