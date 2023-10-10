CSU argument insane, while matter’s in court, must stop now -Olisa Agbakoba

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Legal luminary, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has decried the debate going on about the certificate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying it’s a display of insanity while court processes are on.

He said in an online message posted on https://loyalnigerianlawyer.com/ on Monday that he was ashamed of how journalists were bandying about facts and fictions about the matter.

“I am so ashamed to see lawyers on television arguing one way or the other on the merits or demerits of the Chicago State University (CSU) matter.

“This is most unhelpful. I call out all media that tolerate this nonsense of adjudicating the CSU matter on television and newspapers.

“I urge the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to call out lawyers that breach rules of ethics by turning the media into a court of law.

“Can we please stop heating up our country. Let us allow the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make a judicial pronouncement which is binding on us all. This public nonsense must stop,” he said.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is challenging the election of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) going up to the Supreme Court.

Fresh evidence said to have been retrieved by Atiku from the president’s academic records is what Nigerians have been debating heatedly lately.

