CSR: Henkel Reduces Acute Water Shortage for Over 200 People in Zaria

In partnership with An-Nadaa, a non-profit organization in Nigeria, Henkel Nigeria Limited has built a well that will provide water to more than 200 people in Zaria, Kaduna state. The well has been successfully established and started operating on 1 August 2022.

It was built as part of Henkel’s employee social engagement programme, Make An Impact on Tomorrow (MIT). MIT encourages employees to take the initiative and support social engagement.

This inspired Merna Shehata, a Henkel staff member working out of Dubai to apply for a well to supply clean water to the community in Zaria.

“I joined Henkel in September 2021 and was fascinated by the company’s goal to give back to the community and put social goals on its agenda, therefore I was so eager to be part of this,” Shehata said. “Together we make a difference.”

Suleiman Buraje, Henkel Nigeria, visited the well along with An-Nadaa organisation to offer support and share in the enthusiasm of the community.

“I was excited to see smiles on the faces of the children and women as they drew clean water from the well.

This community has overcome a big problem. We at Henkel are happy to be contributing to social progress through MIT, #MakeAnImpact,” Buraje said.

Mu’awiya Abu Bakar, Secretary, An-Nadaa said “This reduces the acute water shortage we have in Zaria. We are grateful to the Henkel team.”

The community is seeing large population growth, making it imperative to provide sustainable, clean water. According to estimates, 2.2 million people reside in the town and nearby areas, where a particular water shortage issue exists.

