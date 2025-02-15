CSOs urge Tinubu To Implement Uwais Reports

…reject military intervention reports, demand thorough electoral reforms by NASS

By Tom Okpe

A group, Coalition of major Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to implement the famous Justice Mohammed Uwais report and implement long term electoral reports, demanding thorough electoral reforms by the National Assembly and other stakeholders ahead of 2027 General elections.

The CSO Organisations include the Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development Centre, LSD, the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, WFD, and the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa, PAACA.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Abuja, as a follow up to the recent two-day National Conference on strengthening democracy, the advocacy lead, Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria Project, Ezenwa Nwagwu, urged the legislature to prioritize electoral laws that promote inclusivity, such as diaspora voting and decentralizing the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, operations for greater efficiency.

He said: “The recent Open Society Barometer report revealing that 30% of young Nigerians consider Military rule a viable alternative, is a warning we cannot ignore. But we know that Military rule is not an alternative and we will never support its intervention in our political process.

“In response to these pressing concerns, the Civil Society Strategy Meeting builds on the resolutions from recently, concluded National Conference on Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria.

“As Civil Society organizations, our role is pivotal in ensuring that democracy is not only preserved, but strengthened for future generations.”

Ezenwa said the CSOs will continue to empower Nigerians to demand accountability, resist vote buying, and actively participate in governance processes, adding that the groups have resolved to design programmes to ensure mandate protection.

According to him, Nigeria’s democracy is at a crossroads, but we remain steadfast in our belief that a credible, free, fair, and accountable system of governance is possible.

“As civil society, we will not relent in our duty to hold power to account, to amplify the voices of the people, and to push for reforms that reflect the true will of the citizens.

“We will collaborate with international partners, the private sector, and Government Institutions to mobilize resources that will sustain our advocacy, training programs, and governance monitoring initiatives.

“We demand that security agencies remain neutral in electoral matters and electoral offenders are prosecuted to serve as deterrents against political violence and malpractice.

“To the Government, political Parties, and institutions, we remind you that power is a trust, bestowed upon you by the people.

“We demand that this trust be honored with integrity, responsibility, and commitment to democratic values,” he added.