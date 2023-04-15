CSOs Root for Woman National Assembly leadership

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The advocacy to give women their rightful place in politics and governance in the political scheme of things became louder yesterday as a Civil Society CSOs in partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) demanded for the position of Speakership in the 10th National Assembly.

The Executive Director, Gender Strategy Advancement International(GSAI), Adaora Onyechere observed that Nigeria had not been able to realize her immense potential simply due to the major factor of lack of women’s representation in politics.

“It’s tragic that women are marginalized in the Nigeria society, and this is particularly evident in the political erena” she explained adding that, ” women’s underrepresentation in parliament and governance is a great injustice and one that must be rectified if we are to achieve our full potential as a nation”.

Explaining why it is important to include women in political office, Adaora Onyechere argued that women “bring a unique perspective to political decision-making and governance adding, that they have a different life experience and are often more in tune with the needs and concerns of the people they represent.

” Women are also more likely to prioritize issues such as education, healthcare, and social welfare, which are critical to the development of our nation”, she added.

Also speaking the NUJ chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche said that there is a need for women inclusiveness in Governance, that APC lead governments should take the initiative by Elected a woman as 10th Assembly Speaker come June National Assembly inauguration.