CSOs reject calls to arrest Nigerians expressing their disappointment over INEC’s disobedience of its own rules

As the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections get underway, Civil Societies in Nigeria CSOs, on Tuesday, cautioned the All Progressives Congress, APC, to stop its verbal attacks on clergymen and other top politicians crusading for electoral transparency and integrity.

Journalists reports that the reaction is coming after APC Presidential Campaign Council had, led by PCC Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications, Dele Alake, on Monday, called on the Department of State Services to arrest the General Overseer of Dunamis Church, Paul Enenche, over his ‘inciting sermon’ on the pulpit.

Speaking during a press conference, in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Global Network for Sustainable Development, Amb Phil Roberts, he re-emphasising the need for free, fair and credible election in a democracy, stating that any negation from it would render the electoral process an exercise in futility.

Robert said: “Those condemning the widespread irregularities associated with this election should never be crucified. The truth remains that it is only in justice, equity and fairness that peace can prevail in society because people are naturally bound to agitate once their rights are subverted.

“It is not those speaking out against electoral malpractices that are inciting people to violence, but those who are perpetrating the malpractices.

“As civil society organizations, We monitored the elections and from what we saw it is obvious that those inciting people to violence are those who hired armed thugs to intimidate and harass citizens, thereby making it difficult, if not impossible for them to freely exercise their franchise.

“Those inciting people to violence are those shameless, greedy and desperate political charlatans who want electoral victory at all cost, even at the expense of people’s blood. Those inciting people to violence are those unscrupulous officials who have agreed to exchange people’s mandate with filthy lucre.

“Why is APC attacking those calling for electoral probity and sanity? Is APC coming out clear to tell Nigerians and the whole world that it is behind the electoral misfortune of Nigerians, and the shameless beneficiary of it?

“We advise the APC to join well meaning Nigerians and the international community in the condemnation of electoral malpractices, and stop acting as a culpable party in this grand plot to subvert the will of the people.

“APC, lacks any locus standi to call for the arrest of anyone speaking out against electoral malpractices as they can’t be a judge in their own case. The APC’s statement is, therefore, fundamentally flawed, technically incongruous, and morally dubious, and should be totally disregarded.

“We expect the state to treat those speaking out against irregularities as partners in progress for helping in building a sound, sane and vibrant democratic society that is intolerant of all forms of electoral criminality.”

On his part, President, Global Center for Leadership and Good Governance, Ogedengbe Ayodele Monday, while suing for national peace and progress, advised Nigerians to neglect words from the APC.

“Nigerians should not dance to the drumming of what the APC is trying to establish in this country because it is going to take us to a place that we didn’t expect to be. We can not have a government who will make a rule and will end up abusing it. You can not set a standard that you can not accomplish.

“So, today other people are now crying out that justice must prevail if you set the rules, follow the rules. You are the one that promulgated the law of BVAs in Nigeria and encouraged electronic voting Nigeria, you are now coming against the same law. You did not follow due process on how you have laid down your laws and you’re expecting that you can beat down a child and expect the child not to cry”, he said.

Speaking also, the National Vice-president, Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, CPFN, and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, youths, Pastor Love Sheyin, said: “Stop intimidating the clerics, especially the Christian clerics. Nobody is allowed to insult our fathers of faith. I repeat, nobody is allowed to insult our fathers of faith. We cannot accept it rigging, we voted and we knew who we voted for.

“We have evidence of rigged elections, wounded Corpers and INEC ad hoc staff. We have evidence of the rigging going on and we have evidence for the reason why INEC refused to open their portal for the whole world to see the agenda. We are calling on all good Nigerians, those in power and stakeholders, to please speak out the truth.”

Also, Director of Publicity, Arewa Youths for Peace and Security, Salihu Dantata, therefore, called for calm across Nigeria, urging INEC to listen to Nigerians and correct their wrongs.

