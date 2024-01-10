CSOs Refutes Ojo’s involvement with Suspended Humanitarian Minister

Minister of Interior Transforming The Sector

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The Civil Society Group for Good Governance and Allied Civil Society Organizations, on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024, at a press conference in Abuja said that the Minister of Interior, Mr Tunji Ojo, “presented a certified document from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) confirming his resignation from the company five years ago”.

According to the Convener of CSGGG Chief Ogakwu Dominic, ” Mr Ojo has no business with the said Company because he is not involved in the day to day running of the company. He does not bid for the Company”.

The golden fish they say has no hiding place, this is the case of the Minister of Interior, Tunji Ojo, who hit the ground running shortly after his inauguration, by ensuring that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) orchestrated the clearance of an overwhelming backlog of 204,332 passports within a record breaking three weeks period.

Thereby rescuing the nation from the grip of dire national crisis, he collaborated with the private sector to raise N500million fines owed by over 4000 prison inmates in order to free them, thereby decongesting the over packed correctional centers across the nation.

The Minister’s stance on international relations demonstrates his commitment to reciprocity in visa processes, challenging inequitable privileges granted to foreign nationals while championing the rights of Nigerian applicants.

Prince Tunji Ojo, introduced technology in the security of our border. Initiated and introduced the E-gate system at international airports, thereby reducing physical contacts with immigration officers to curb bribery and other fraudulent practices.

“Mr Tunji Ojo, is not involved and should not be roped in. Those involved should bear the consequences of their action alone” he declared.

We wish to clarify that Public Service rules does not prohibit public officers from being shareholders. The rule stipulates that individuals cannot be Directors, a position from which the Minister Tunji Ojo resigned about five years ago.

For avoidance of doubt, “the Minister Interior, is not a Director in any Company. He serves solely as the Minister of Interior, thus not involved in the purpoted N438 million Humanitarian Ministry Contract”.

The group used the occasion to “deeply commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his swift response in suspending those directly involved in the sharp practices exposed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This goes to show that the government under his watch is committed to nipping corruption in the bud”.

Chief Dominic, urged the Anti – Graft Agencies to be transparent and diligent in their investigation as the general public and the civil society community is actively interested in the outcome of the matter at hand”.

We commends the Honorable Minister Interior, for all the giant strides especially in Immigration and issuance of Passport record time.