CSOs hail Customs CG Adeniyi revenue surge, smuggling crackdown

Civil society groups have praised the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, for leading what they describe as a record surge in revenue collection and a tougher crackdown on smuggling across the country.

At a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance said Adeniyi’s leadership has turned Customs into a more efficient and trusted agency.

Addressing the journalists, the grouo National Secretary, Dr Abdulkadir Shuaibu, said the Service is now seen as an example of how clear direction and steady reforms can reshape a critical government institution.

He explained that Adeniyi took office with a demanding task that required stronger revenue generation, tighter border control and smoother trade facilitation while also rebuilding public trust. He said recent results show that the Service has been renewed and is delivering on these goals.

Shuaibu noted that Customs has repeatedly surpassed its revenue targets under Adeniyi. He said the rise in collections reflects improved automation, reduced leakages and a system that now captures more taxable activities.

He added that the Service has also mounted a more intelligence-led fight against smuggling, leading to major seizures of arms, drugs and other banned goods which he said protect national security and local industries.

He has been a passionate advocate for the ease of doing business. Through the deployment of advanced technology, the simplification of clearance procedures, and the implementation of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program, the NCS has drastically reduced cargo clearance times, making Nigerian ports more competitive and attractive for business.

Adeniyi has prioritized the welfare, training, and professional development of Customs officers. This has ignited a new sense of pride, integrity, and commitment within the ranks.

“In building strategic collaboration and Public Engagement he has broken down silos by fostering stronger ties with sister security agencies and, most importantly, by engaging in constructive dialogue with the public, stakeholders, and the media. This open-door policy has demystified the Service and built invaluable bridges of trust.

He said” his vision is often determined by its execution at the grassroots level. In this regard, the Coalition singles out for special praise, Comptroller Dalhatu Abubakar, the Area Controller of the Kano/Jigawa Command. His leadership exemplifies the “leading-by-example” ethos of the CGC and has made the Command one of the most productive in the nation.

He has redefined the limits of the possible within a government agency.

We urge the entire leadership and rank and file of the NCS to sustain this positive momentum. This is the path to a more secure, prosperous, and economically vibrant Nigeria. The nation is watching, and we are immensely proud.