CSOs Drum Support for TCN, Fault Corruption Allegations

Civil Society Group For Good Governance & Allied Civil Society CSOs, stated that it important to enlighten the Public on the matter that bothers on our corporate roles as civil society organizations watching over government actions and operations and the need to address the misconception and allegations currently amplified in certain quarters against the management of Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Chief Dominic Ogakwu

President CSGGG on behalf the group said that the just recently, Sahara reporters an online media newspaper published a report on the current Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, where they alleged the MD of buying an exotic car for the Honorable minister of Power as a bribe without recourse to due process.

This matter has been exhaustively trashed by the management of the TCN that approved the purchase of an official vehicle for the minister as part of the company’s responsibility to ensure the minister’s office effectively carry out its oversight responsibilities and not on the contrary.

Dominic said as CSOs we are duty bound to investigate any information we received and ensure none is unjustly punished without appearing sentimental, self seeking or unpatriotic.

We have engaged the management of TCN and it is on record that the MD/CEO is a man that has instilled a standing and verifiable tradition of prudent management of scarce resources to which notable achievements have been recorded and will soon become be visible as part of the renewed Hope agenda of the current administration as the decades of rots in sector cannot be wished away overnight.

Nigerian are not oblivious of the challenges of the company which include the destruction of transmission lines by bandits, gas supply, the unethical conduct of generations and distribution companies and other, etc. For the record, TCN does not generate electricity, they only transmit what is generated by the Gencos.

In Nigeria today one of the challenges of epileptic power supply is as a result of shortage of gas supply to the national grid. This has been a problem in the power sector for decade and this is the time for all Nigerians to begin to proffers solutions to this problems we are facing in the power sector not politicizing them as we are currently witnessing.

The case of the continuous harassment of the TCN MD/C.E.O is rapidly assuming an unpatriotic trajectory. The category of critiques on the neck of the management appears to have certain unhealthy colorations, this is a new administration and let’s be circumspect in our dealings with each other.

As CSOs we appreciate the efforts of the current leadership of the company despite numerous challenges affecting their facilities.

According to Chief Dominic, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu understands the problems in the power sector and as a diligent and intelligent leader he has done his homework before affirming the continuation of Engr. Sule Abdulaziz in office. The MD/C.E.O who is doing his first term in office has been very transparent in the administration of the company. He has introduced several policies that have improved the efficiency of staff and operations in TCN.

Nigeria need professionals to revamp the country and Engr. Sule Abdulazziz is one of those Nigerians that is experienced in the power sector.

The civil society community have engaged TCN in many issues bothering on procurements and financial issues and the management have provided all answers with facts to our satisfaction. We are therefore deeply concerned about the misconceptions and allegations of corruption against the management of TCN by some our brother CSOs acting on the reportage from Sahara Reporters.

As CSOs we do not support the current use of intimidation and harassment on the management of TCN as we believe that every Nigerians have the right to ventilate their anger through Freedom of Information process provided by the law.

We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to guard his appointees against harassments and intimidations especially those he has found worthy to continue with the renewed hope agenda.

Furthermore Engineer Sule Abdulazziz is well bred professional who is diligent in his administration of TCN the bad reportage on him is largely due to vested interested within the organization by those who have been affected by the reforms the MD is undertaking in TCN.

While we do not support non performing and corrupt government officials, we believe with leaders like Engr. Sule and the corporation of all stakeholders, the power sector will soon received the much needed and long awaited transformation and stabilization under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration given the declaration of a state of emergency in the power sector by Mr. President.

We commend and urge the management of TCN to remain dogged, stoic and committed in fast tracking solutions to the avalanche of challenges bedeviling the power sector as Nigerians are eager to enjoy the benefits of stable power supply.