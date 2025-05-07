CSOs demand Akpabio’s resignation as court confirms Akwa Ibom poll fraud

By Dooyum Naadzenga

A coalition of 56 civil society organizations (CSOs), including notable groups like Amnesty International Nigeria and CISLAC, has called for the resignation of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

This demand follows a significant ruling by the Court of Appeal in Calabar recently which upheld a three-year prison sentence for Professor Peter Ogban, the returning officer in the controversial 2019 Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial election.

The court found that Ogban had manipulated election results to favor Akpabio, who was then the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

In a joint statement, obtained by the Daily Times, the CSOs expressed deep concerns regarding the legitimacy of Akpabio’s electoral victory.

They argued that the court’s ruling fundamentally undermines the integrity of the election process that brought him to office. “This ruling confirms that the election which brought him to the Senate was tainted by fraud,” the groups stated, emphasizing the need for accountability in a democratic society.

Despite Akpabio’s denial of any personal involvement in the fraudulent activities, the conviction of the officer who declared him the winner raises serious questions about the validity of his mandate.

The coalition insists that Akpabio should temporarily vacate his position to preserve public trust. “In any democracy, such judicial findings necessitate immediate accountability,” they argued, stating that he cannot effectively lead the Senate while his mandate is under scrutiny.

The CSOs also challenged Akpabio’s eligibility to contest for the 10th National Assembly or to serve as its President, given that his initial Senate seat was secured through electoral fraud. “Does Senator Akpabio have the legal or moral standing to contest for a seat in the 10th National Assembly?” they asked, highlighting the ethical implications of his continued political aspirations.

The coalition commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and former Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner Mike Igini for their roles in pursuing justice in this case. They called on the National Assembly, INEC, and the judiciary to view the ruling as a vital opportunity to strengthen electoral safeguards and prevent future violations. The CSOs also urged the APC to consider a rerun or revalidation of the disputed senatorial seat to restore public confidence.

“The judiciary has played its role,” the CSOs concluded, stressing the importance of political leadership in upholding the rule of law. They warned that allowing Akpabio to remain in office would undermine democratic principles and set a troubling precedent ahead of the 2027 general elections.