CSOs commend delineation of federal constituency in Delta State

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSO) have lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission for a credible conduct of the recent delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency which includes Warri South,Warri West, and Warri South West local government areas of Delta State.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday on behalf of the coalition, its Coordinator, Dr Nwambu Gabriel, said this critical exercise conducted under the auspices of INEC and has yielded significant advancements in the promotion of democratic integrity and fairness in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Gabriel, who was flanked by other members if the coalition, acknowledged the fundamental role that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has played in this matter.

He said, “The ruling delivered on December 2, 2022, mandated INEC to undertake a thorough delineation of the constituencies, thereby reaffirming the importance of due process and the rule of law in our democracy.

“We commend INEC for adhering to this judgment and for conducting a comprehensive and transparent delineation process that reflects true representational democracy.

“The presentation of the delineation report to the Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw ethnic nationalities marks a pivotal moment in ensuring that each constituency is fairly represented.

“The involvement of all stakeholders, including traditional rulers and community leaders, showcased INEC’s commitment to engaging with the communities it serves. This approach not only fosters trust among the electorate but also enhances the overall credibility of the electoral process.

“We also applaud the peaceful demonstrations held by the Ijaw communities in support of INEC’s delineation efforts. These actions highlight a collective commitment to ensuring that every voice is heard and that democratic principles are upheld.

“The inclusion of these various ethnic groups demonstrates an evolving political landscape that takes into account the diversity and interests of all constituents.

“The delineation of wards resulting in the Ijaws, Itsekiris, and Urhobos gaining representation in accordance with the results reinforces our belief in a fair electoral playing field.

*The allocation of 10 wards to the Ijaws in Warri North, as well as a significant number in Warri South-West, indicates a decisive move towards rectifying historical political marginalization. We view this as a significant step towards fostering inclusivity, equity, and a more representative democracy in Delta State.

“As we move forward, we urge INEC to continue its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. It is vital that all parties maintain open lines of communication, as continued collaboration is essential to the success of our democratic processes.

“Moreover, we call upon all citizens, community leaders, and political actors to respect the delineation process and to approach these developments with civility and a commitment to peace.

“Provocative actions that threaten the harmony of our communities must be avoided at all costs. We are all stewards of our democracy, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that it flourishes.

“In conclusion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to INEC for their diligent work and commend them for their adherence to constitutional principles during this delineation exercise.

“The path to credible elections in Nigeria will be paved by such actions, and we stand resolute in our support for further advancements in our democratic process.”

The organisations which make up the coalition include Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, which is the coordinating CSO; National Democratic Watchdogs of Nigeria; Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms; and the African Initiative for Advancement of Democracy among others.