CSO urges FG, states to partner with GYSAPEO to promote SMEs

In a bid to support the growth and development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, Forward Ever Initiative, civil society organization, has encouraged the federal and state governments, to partner with the Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organisation (GYSAPEO).

National Coordinator of the CSO, Ahmed Bello, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said that there was a need for partnership because of the willingness of the GYSAPEO Market Money Scheme, to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians especially owners of SMEs.

“As a civil society organization, we have seen the success level of GYSAPEO Market Money Scheme led by Dr Emmanuel Chuks Ozegbe which is providing an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive and expand their operations.

“The organizations’ efforts in recognizing the crucial role played by SMEs in Nigeria’s economic landscape, is unparalleled,” he said.

He, also, noted that GYSAPEO has long been committed to supporting and empowering these businesses and would not relent in its efforts.

“We ask the Federal Government to partner with the GYSAPEO Market Money Scheme to provide much funds needed for the project with immediate effect to ease the pain of Nigerians and promote SMEs.

“We understand what the project GYSAPEO Market Money Scheme is all about. It is a project where small and business owners with small loans are supported.

“The NGO trains people on business, evaluates them, empowers them and mentor them to grow from one point to the other in their small scale business”, he said.