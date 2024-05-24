CSO faults plans to recall Senator Ya’u, says lawmaker is active

By Tunde Opalana

The alleged preparation for the recall of Senator Sahabi Ya’u Alhaji (APC ,Zamfara North) has been described as a joke, malicious and willful attempts to attract cheap publicity .

The National League for the Defense of Democracy and Accountability who took a swipe at the proponents of the alleged recall also described as “baffling ignorance and disingenuous”, the reasons adduced by the promoters and called on them to desist forthwith.

In a press statement signed by the President of the organisation , Professor Ahmad Tukur and Secretary Saidu Usman and made available to journalists , it maintained that it has keenly followed the activities of Senator Ya’u in Senate right from when he was first elected, his subsequent elections ,particularly his active roles in sensitive committees such as public Accounts, “and we can attest to his effectiveness and insightful contributions both at committee engagements and on the floor of the Senate “.

Earlier, a group known as Concerned Citizens from Zamfara North had in a statement signed by Bello Shinkafi and Abubakar Sani accused Senator Yau of poor performance in the National Assembly since the commencement of the 10th Senate .

They also accused him of ‘only sleeping on the floor without a single bill and not addressing insecurity in his senatorial zone as well as not consoling victims of bandit attacks’.

But in the counter statement , the National League for the Defense of Democracy and Accountability said it will amount to deliberate distortion of facts and pure blackmail to accuse an active lawmaker with many bills, motions and physically active, of sleeping on the floor,describing it as

demeaning and total falsehood.

The statement reads in parts ,”As a civil society organisation we monitor activities of lawmakers for assessments and Senator Sahabi Ya’u Alhaji from Zamfara North senatorial district is not a sleeping senator. It will be most uncharitable to describe him as one. To contemplate a discussion about his recall is even an aberration and clear lack of understanding of the workings of parliament “.

“We make this assertion because his roles in one of the most sensitive committees of the parliament ,the Public Accounts committee under the chairmanship of immediate past Senate President Ahmad Lawan ,his handling of the Senate committee he has chaired and contributions on the floor are apt. As one time principal officer of the 9th Senate , we expect the people of Zamfara North senatorial district to encourage him rather than a few elements attempting to distract him without empirical facts but baseless allegations.

” We like to educate those behind this distractions that security matters all over the world are not discussed in open sessions and it would be wrong to assume that senator Ya’u does not feel concerned about the rampaging activities of bandits and other forms of insecurity . We are aware of his efforts behind closed doors to ensure that Zamfara and indeed the North West is freed of banditry and other criminal activities.

“We call on people with limited knowledge of these efforts to seek knowledge before making unguided and baseless comments. The situation is Zamfara state is beyond an individual senator ,it is a matter that requires the attention of the Federal Government, the 10th Senate has collectively taken bold steps in addressing all forms of insecurity in the country and senator Ya’u has always being a part of this collective decisions and made his voice known both behind closed doors and in public where necessary”.

The statement continued, ” We recall that senator Ya’u sponsored the bills for the establishment of the Federal Medical Center ,Kaura Namoda, Federal University of Gusau Teaching Hospital and many others . His constituency activities in terms of palliatives to the people of Zamfara North , entrepreneurship skills center at the Federal polytechnic Kaura-Namoda, provision of three brand new ambulances and other hospital equipments in four local government general hospitals of Zamfara North with training of over 500 unemployed youths in skill acquisitions were all done in the full glare ,so its baffling to see a few people allow themselves to be used by political opponents for there selfish reasons. This is unacceptable”.

The organisation stated further that , ” as a civil society we will never defend any political office holder who fails to leave up to there social contract with the electorate and in similar vain we will always defend actors of democracy who have done there best . Insecurity is a major challenge in Nigeria today aided by poverty and to single out a lawmaker for this kind of attacks is most unfortunate because lawmakers are only going to be able to make budgetary provisions , pass laws as an assembly and move motions which are merely advisory .

We expect the people to come harder on the executive than condemn lawmakers who are doing there bests within there limited powers as contained in the constitution on issues of insecurity.

“Just recently there were consolidated motions on all issues of insecurity by this 10th Senate and passed over to the executive for actions . We are tracking that development and it will be unfortunate to take the blame to a senator “.