CSCS to revolutionise data exchange for registrars

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has launched RegConnect Version 2, to enhance operational efficiency and user experience for Registrars in the Nigerian capital market.

RegConnect Version 2 will go live on February 28, 2025, is a cutting-edge upgrade to its flagship web-based application RegConnect Version 1 launched in 2019, and it provided an easy-to-use platform that improved the user experience of Registrars when exchanging information.

By enabling immediate validation of submitted data, it ensured accuracy and reduced processing times. Now, RegConnect Version 2 takes this innovation further, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and functionality.

CSCS said: “the upgraded version also offers seamless API integration, enabling the retrieval of investor portfolio balances, processing of transactions, and spooling of daily advice files. A monitoring dashboard has been added to provide an end-to-end view of data exchange processes, ensuring real-time tracking and improved operational efficiency.”

MD/CEO of CSCS Plc, Haruna Jalo-Waziri emphasized the company’s commitment to driving innovation in the capital market.

He explained that, “the launch of RegConnect Version 2 represents our unwavering dedication to transforming the Nigerian capital market through technology-driven solutions. This new iteration of RegConnect aligns with global best practices and is a testament to our continuous investment in efficiency and stakeholder satisfaction.”

He noted that, the new platform not only bridges that gap but also introduces state-of-the-art features to ensure seamless and efficient data exchange.

Jalo-Waziri added tha, “at CSCS, we understand the importance of operational excellence and innovation in fostering a vibrant capital market. RegConnect Version 2 is not just a product upgrade; it is a tool to enhance accuracy, reduce operational bottlenecks, and empower our stakeholders with better control and visibility over their processes.”

CSCS remains steadfast in its mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that strengthen the Nigerian capital market and improve the overall experience for its participants.