CSCS to drive collaboration across financial markets in Africa, Middle East

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Central Securities Clearing System PLC (CSCS) stated that, it will be hosting the Africa and Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA) annual conference to drive collaboration across market.

The event, which will hold from April 23 to 25, 2025 in Lagos, with the theme ‘Shaping the Future: Financial Markets & Infrastructures as Catalysts for Transforming Economies,’ will convene key financial market stakeholders, industry leaders, and policymakers from across Africa and the Middle East to discuss the evolving landscape of financial markets infrastructure and its role in economic transformation.

The AMEDA Conference has long been recognized as a premier platform for fostering collaboration among Central Securities Depositories and Clearing Houses in the region. This year’s edition, hosted by CSCS, promises to deliver insightful discussions on emerging technologies, regulatory advancements, and innovative market solutions that will drive the future of financial markets.

President of AMEDA, Abdulla Abdin, noted that, “the AMEDA Conference has always been a cornerstone for industry knowledge-sharing and fostering cooperation among market infrastructure providers. As we gather in Lagos, we look forward to engaging in productive discussions that will not only shape the future of our industry but also strengthen the financial ecosystems in our respective regions.”

The managing director and chief executive officer of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, who also serves as the vice president of AMEDA, emphasized the importance of the conference in fostering innovation and market resilience.

“It is a great honour for CSCS to host the AMEDA Conference 2025 in Lagos. The financial markets in Africa and the Middle East are undergoing rapid transformation, and this event provides a critical platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and chart a course for the future. At CSCS, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive sustainable growth, and we are excited to welcome industry leaders from across the region to Nigeria for this landmark event,” he stated.