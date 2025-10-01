Cross River governor moves to mobilise eligible voters for registration

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that eligible citizens in the state participate actively in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The pledge was conveyed on Tuesday by Michael Abuo, the governor’s aide, who also serves as the State Coordinator for the African Union Development Agency/New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD).

Abuo spoke during an advocacy visit to the INEC office in Calabar.

Abuo, who doubles as the State Coordinator for the INEC-CVR Initiative, said his team is ready to consolidate on progress made so far in order to help the commission achieve its mandate in the state.

He stressed that the exercise remains important to the governor, noting that “no stone will be left unturned to step up electoral value in the state.”

In his response, Johnson S. Alalibo, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), assured the state government, political parties, and stakeholders of INEC’s continued technical support and neutrality.

He pledged that the commission would play its constitutional role while maintaining neutrality to actualise its mandate in Cross River State.

Abuo was accompanied on the visit by members of the Cross River State Political Network (CRISPON), including Eta Ekong, the organisation’s Secretary, alongside other executive members.