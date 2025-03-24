Critics to Kukah on Pro-Chancellor Appointment: Beware of Banana Peels
With Agency Report
Critics have warned Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Hassan Mathew Kukah, to beware of banana peels regarding his recent Pro-Chancellor ship appointment.
Reminding him of his role as the nation’s conscience, the pundits urged the cleric to be careful not to be silenced.
Speaking to Sunday Independent at the weekend, the critics while acknowledging Bishop Kukah’s unblemished record, however, admonished him not to cave in under the pressure of government and forget his well-known incorruptible character.
Bishop Herbert Ekechukwu, a church leader and public affairs analyst, one of those who spoke to the national daily stated that the appointment of Dr Kukah raises some crucial questions.
He said: “As a prolific writer and social activist, Dr Kukah has been an advocate of human rights, good governance and social justice.
“His appointment may be a way to silence him. I saw a similar thing during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida as a Military President, when he appointed the late Dr Tai Solarin as the Chairman of People’s Bank. After the appointment, he was messed up. Dr Solarin was never the same person again till he died.
“On the other hand, the intelligent background, experience and forthrightness of Bishop Kukah can be harnessed and utilised by the university for effective and better service delivery.
Observing that the bishop had written many books and thousands of articles on religion, politics, human rights and public policy, Ekechukwu argued that his expertise in all these areas could be seen as assets to the university.
“I know and I believe in the personality of Bishop Kukah. He cannot be bought with cheap appointments.
“Bishop Kukah has been and maintained himself as a man of integrity and of impeccable character. No amount of blackmail or cheap appointments can confuse him,” he submitted.
Another cleric, Rev Dr Felix Nwosu, remarked: “Although towards the end of former President Buhari, (the) Bishop was quiet, without any appointment.
“Bishop Matthew Kukah is not someone you can buy over. So, it is laughable to think he can be cowed by any government position or appointment.
“So, I believe this appointment is for him to match his words with actions because most public speakers have words, but try them on positions, you discover that they are worse than those they criticise.
“Now, making him Chairman of the Governing Council of a Federal University is a test of his faith and what he stands for.
“By this, I mean good governance and righteous living, which he has been clamouring for all these years. It should not be a way of silencing him as an outspoken cleric.”
Believing that Kukah will deliver because he has been a witness of the government’s poor performance and bad governance, Nwosu contended: “However, now that he is involved, that may reduce his attacks on the government he is now working for. So, it is a smart move by the President Bola Tinubu administration.”
He advised the bishop to be careful and watchful in his activities.
Mr. Utase Joseph Utase, education consultant, offered: “The appointment of Bishop Mathew Kukah as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, by President Bola Tinubu is a significant move.
“While some may view it as an attempt to silence the outspoken cleric, it could also be seen as an acknowledgment of his intellect and leadership prowess.
“Kukah’s history of bold advocacy for social justice and good governance suggests he is unlikely to be swayed by political gestures.
“Instead, this role may provide him a new platform to influence education and national development. I expect him to stay true to his principles.”