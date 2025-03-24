Critics to Kukah on Pro-Chancellor Appointment: Beware of Banana Peels

With Agency Report

Critics have warned Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Hassan Mathew Kukah, to beware of banana peels regarding his recent Pro-Chancellor ship appointment.

Reminding him of his role as the nation’s conscience, the pundits urged the cleric to be careful not to be silenced.

Speaking to Sun­day Independent at the weekend, the critics while acknowledging Bishop Kukah’s unblemished record, however, admonished him not to cave in under the pressure of govern­ment and forget his well-known incorruptible character.

Bishop Herbert Ekechukwu, a church leader and public af­fairs analyst, one of those who spoke to the national daily stated that the appointment of Dr Kukah raises some crucial questions.

He said: “As a pro­lific writer and social activist, Dr Kukah has been an advocate of human rights, good governance and social justice.

“His appointment may be a way to silence him. I saw a sim­ilar thing during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida as a Military President, when he appointed the late Dr Tai Solar­in as the Chairman of People’s Bank. After the appointment, he was messed up. Dr Solarin was never the same person again till he died.

“On the other hand, the intelli­gent background, experience and forthrightness of Bishop Kukah can be harnessed and utilised by the university for effective and better service delivery.

Observing that the bishop had written many books and thousands of articles on religion, politics, hu­man rights and public policy, Ekechukwu argued that his expertise in all these ar­eas could be seen as assets to the university.

“I know and I believe in the personality of Bishop Kukah. He cannot be bought with cheap appointments.

“Bishop Kukah has been and maintained himself as a man of integrity and of impeccable char­acter. No amount of blackmail or cheap appointments can confuse him,” he submitted.

Another cleric, Rev Dr Felix Nwosu, remarked: “Although towards the end of former President Bu­hari, (the) Bishop was quiet, without any appointment.

“Bishop Matthew Kukah is not someone you can buy over. So, it is laughable to think he can be cowed by any government po­sition or appointment.

“So, I believe this appoint­ment is for him to match his words with actions because most public speakers have words, but try them on positions, you discov­er that they are worse than those they criticise.

“Now, making him Chair­man of the Governing Council of a Federal University is a test of his faith and what he stands for.

“By this, I mean good gov­ernance and righteous living, which he has been clamouring for all these years. It should not be a way of silencing him as an outspoken cleric.”

Believing that Kukah will deliver be­cause he has been a witness of the government’s poor perfor­mance and bad governance, Nwosu contended: “However, now that he is involved, that may reduce his attacks on the government he is now working for. So, it is a smart move by the President Bola Tinu­bu administration.”

He advised the bishop to be careful and watchful in his ac­tivities.

Mr. Utase Joseph Utase, edu­cation consultant, offered: “The appointment of Bishop Mathew Kukah as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal Universi­ty of Applied Sciences, Kachia, by President Bola Tinubu is a significant move.

“While some may view it as an attempt to silence the outspoken cleric, it could also be seen as an acknowledgment of his intellect and leadership prowess.

“Kukah’s history of bold advocacy for social justice and good governance suggests he is unlikely to be swayed by political gestures.

“Instead, this role may pro­vide him a new platform to in­fluence education and national development. I expect him to stay true to his principles.”