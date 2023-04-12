Crisis rocks Kogi APC over alleged anti- party activities

…leaders suspect witch hunt, victimization.

By Idris Ahmed

Prominent leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), suspended over allegation of anti- party activities, have described the pronouncement as fake, unfounded, ill motivated, null and void, saying “the hunter will soon be hunted”.

A news published in a Facebook account of one Doctor Waziri Bilal, containing the names of APC leaders from Kogi local government area, purported to have been suspended, included, former Commissioner and former Member Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Saidu Akawu Salihu, the Chairman Kogi State

Civil Service Commission, Hon Muhammed Tanko Musa Osuku, Abdulrahman Wuya a former Commissioner and Hon Abdulrahman Ibrahim Akabu.

Also an un signed letter, titled “Conspiracy to destroy APC in Kogi local government by Saidu Akawu Salihu SAS”, written by one Shuaibu Muhammed, without any fixed address, has been in circulation.

Re acting to the allegation and the purported suspension of some prominent APC leaders from Kogi local government area, on behalf of others, the Chairman Kogi state Civil Service Commission, Barr. Muhammed Tanko Musa Osuku, revealed that the composition of the “anti party fact finding committee”, set up by the Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, is bedeviling the APC in Kogi local government area.

He said the so called Committee comprises of local government executives of the party and not even wards executives, while the two ward Chairmen of Odaki and Koton Karfe south east wards that refused to be recruited in to the fake arrangement were also suspended from the party.

According to the Chairman Kogi Civil Service Commission, who vehemently denied the allegation of anti party activities levelled against the APC leaders, said they are the original members of the party who have always delivered their polling units, wards and local government area, including the just concluded Presidential, National and state Assemblies elections which led to the success of APC in Kogi local government area.

Barr. Tanko therefore challenged the committee to define anti party activities for the general public to be informed on the true offences committed by the personalities they claimed to have suspended.

” We did not float any other political party agents our own party the APC and was fully delivered during the elections . We are not guilty of any financial misappropriation or of holding meetings with other political parties. The suspension is not from our own ward executives who are supposed to be the Principal witnesses for or against activities of party members.

The so called suspension and their sponsors are fake”.

The suspended group of persons, urged the committee and its sponsors to as a matter of urgency and accountability explain how the election fund was shared to the wards and polling units in Kogi local government area.

They further revealed that the usual pre election meeting of the Stakeholders were not held as party leaders and influencers went into elections without proper briefings, adding that no one knew how much was brought to Kogi LGA by the state Secretariat of the party for the conduct of the elections.

“There is no doubt that the four persons you claimed to have been suspended are critical stakeholders in Kogi local government area of the state, but to their dismay no body remembered them during the preparation and conduct of the elections.” Barr.Tanko stated

The suspended leaders therefore accused the ‘anti party activities committee’ and its sponsors of suffering from guilty consciousness as they failed to abide by the known process of conducting election by the APC in the area.

It is on good record that APC did not fail anywhere in Kogi local government area during the just concluded general elections, despite deliberate plans to blackmail the Stakeholders.

