Crisis merchants, criminals behind Plateau killings – Gov Mutfwang

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has insisted that the incessant killings in the State are consistently advanced by crisis merchants and criminals who are benefiting from the crisis.

The Governor noted that Fulani herders are the primary cause of the killings, but also revealed that merchants who benefits from the incidents are also instigating it.

The governor stated this during the Fashion and Arts Exhibition organised by the Tincity Fashion Week titled “The Plateau Experience”, held at the weekend in Abuja.

Mutfwang’s statement became imperative at the event, as gunmen recently killed over 40 persons in Bokkos LGA of the State.

He however, promised that he is working closely with security operatives to forestall future occurrences.

“I want to thank all of you who are here to support and honour Plateau with your presence in this event. We do not take this show of solidarity lightly.

“We contemplated suspending this event due to the current security situation in the state, but we decided not to allow the situation ruin the good things we have to celebrate.

“And I must say that the aim of the enemy is to throw the state into gloom and mourning but we will rise above their intent and not give them what they want,” he said.