Credit Tinubu for infrastructure funding, Kalu tells Gov Otti

Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has urged Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and residents to credit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing states with increased funds for infrastructure projects.

Kalu made the call on Friday in Aba during the commissioning of projects executed by the Otti administration, stressing that Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy had freed up more resources for state development.

“When the President removed the oil subsidy, he did not keep the money in Abuja. He sent it to the states,” Kalu said. “So, let’s give credit where it is due. If we thank the President for what he has done, he will do even more for Abia and the South-East.”

The Deputy Speaker, who represents Bende Federal Constituency, praised Otti’s performance but described development as a collective responsibility that cuts across party lines.

“I am not a member of your party; I am in the APC. But when it comes to development, we must put Abia first,” he said, adding: “Before being party members, we are first citizens of this state. I have worked with past governors and will continue to support any administration that improves the lives of our people.”

Kalu, who accompanied Otti on a tour of projects in Aba, also renewed his appeal for the establishment of a seaport in the South East to boost trade.

“Mr. President, Abia and the South-East need a seaport. We are a region of traders, and a port will open up our economy,” he told Senator Dave Umahi, Minister of Works, who represented President Tinubu at the event.

The Deputy Speaker further urged Tinubu to intervene in the demolition of Igbo-owned properties in Lagos State, appealing to the state government to allow affected residents to regularise their documents.

“The demolition of houses and offices belonging to our brothers in Lagos makes our hearts bleed,” he said.

“These are hard times. We appeal to the President to urge the Lagos governor to show understanding and let them regularize their documents.”

Kalu expressed optimism that Tinubu, whom he described as “a listening leader who has shown goodwill to the Igbo,” would consider the request in the spirit of fairness and national unity.