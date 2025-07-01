Creation of Emirates, Chiefdoms: Bauchi Gov constitutes 41-member c’ttee

By Samuel Luka

Bauchi state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has announced the appointment of 41-member high powered committee for the creation of Emirates and chiefdoms in the state.

As contained in a press statement made available to newsmen by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the appointment of the committee followed a recent circular from the Bauchi state government inviting Memoranda of request from interested communities for the creation of new Emirates, Chiefdoms or Districts.

“In that respect, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON ,Fnipr ( Kauran Daular Usmaniyya) the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of a High-Powered Committee to review and appraise all such Memoranda received in line with the defined criteria and superintend the process of determination of deserving Emirates, Chiefdoms and Districts”, the press statement read in parts.

It added that the Committee shall be guided in all its recommendations by equity and fairness while ensuring socio-political inclusiveness and financial sustainability for the Emirates, Chiefdoms or Districts to be created.

According to the Bauchi state government, the development is in a bold move to deepen grassroots governance, preserve cultural heritage, and promote inclusivity across traditional institutions in the State.

The press statement which named the immediate past chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi state, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam from Misau LGA as the committee chairman, also included Ahmed Ali Ranga

Perm. Secretary (Political) as Secretary, while Justice Habibu Idris Shall from Tafawa Balewa LGA is to serve as deputy chairman.

Members of the committee according to the statement are; Eng. Salmanu Muhammed (Tafidan Duguri), Alkaleri LGA, Alhaji Garba M. Noma (Jarman Bauchi), from Bauchi LGA, Mr. Elisha B. Gwamis from Bogoro LGA, Alhaji Aliyu Jibo Jalam from Dambam LGA, Hon. Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza from Darazo LGA, Hon. Maryam Garba Bagel, from Dass LGA, Senator Bala Adamu Kariya, from Ganjuwa LGA, Prof. Muhammad Babangida, from Gamawa LGA and Hon. Adamu Bello , From Giade LGA.

The press statement also listed Alhaji Imamu Itas, from Itas-Gadau LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad (Walin Jama’are), from Jama’are LGA, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Yapeco (Sarkin Kudun Katagum), from Katagum LGA, Hon. Hajara Yakubu Wanka ( HC MHA&DM), from Kirfi LGA, Alh. Umar Barau Ningi (Baraden Ningi), from Ningi LGA, Rt. Hon Abubakar Ahmed Faggo, (Special Adviser Local Govt) , from Shira LGA, Hon. Khalifa Sanusi Rishi (Special Adviser NR), from Toro LGA, Hon. Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki (Magajin Garin Ningi), from Warji LGA, Hon. Haruna Shittu Zaki (SA Political) from Zaki LGA, Prof. Ibrahim Garba (Professor of History) from University of Maiduguri, Hassan Usman El-Yakub SAN (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice), Hon. Isa Babayo Tilde (Commissioner MLG&CA), Hon. Abdul Hassan Commissioner for Culture, Alhaji Hashimu Yakubu (Jagaban Bauchi) Principal Private Secretary-to H E, Yahuza Adamu Haruna (Ajiyan Ningi) Chief Economic Adviser to H E, Alhaji Abubakar Mohd Wabi (Chiroman Jama’are) Chairman LGSC and Surv. Abdullahi Haruna, Ag. Surveyor-General as members.

The rest are, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim (Cika Soron Bauchi) Rtd. Head of Service/ Rep. Retired Civil Servants, Rep of commissioner of Police (not Below the Rank of ACP, Rep. of Director State Services (not Below the Rank of Assistant Director, Rep of Commandant National Security & Civil Defence Corps (not Below the Rank of Deputy Commandant, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association State Branch, Secretary Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) State Chapter, State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rep. Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rep. Civil Society Organizations, Shehu Yahaya Jalam Perm. Secretary (Special Services) — Co-Secretary, Auwal Shehu Jalo Perm. Secretary LGSC (Co-Secretary) and Mohammed Ali Manti Director Chieftaincy Affairs MLG&CA (Co-Secretary).

The press statement said that the Committee will be inaugurated by Governor Bala Mohammed on Thursday, 3rd July 2025 at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House , Bauchi at 10:00am.