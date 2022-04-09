CRBDA partners Akwa Ibom ministry on community development

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The Cross River Basin Development Authority, CRBDA, has reached a partnership deal with the Akwa Ibom State Government through the ministry of lands and water resources for the development of communities in the State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the commissioner for lands and water resources, the CRBDA Managing Director, Engr Bassey Mkposong lamented that communities in the State are losing out in terms of opportunities due to lack of cooperation.

Engr Mkposong who lead the team on the courtesy visit said, it was unfortunate that in-spite of the enormous opportunities, Akwa Ibom could not tap the slightest of her entitlements, due mainly to failure of cooperation from communities and lack of interest by stakeholders.

Regretting that the agency could not access the vast areas of land “graciously given to them by Governor Udom Emmanuel in three locations, the MD said, they were in need of flying boats and ferries, since miscreants have taken over the waterways.

“When I heard that my brother is the commissioner, I had that feeling that we are going to achieve a lot in this regard. I feel uncomfortable since people could say that because I am from Cross River State, I’m unwilling to implement projects that would benefit Akwa Ibom State. It might interest you to know that my wife is an Akwa Ibomite from Itu LGA.

“CRBDA is a federal government agency and we have contributed greatly to the achievements of this government. That is why we have come here to seek this partnership. All these can be captured in the budget to help us create jobs and open up villages.

“Community is the cankerworm against our agency’s achievements. Large farms belonging to the agency are inaccessible because the community isn’t cooperative.

“Sometimes, they block you, forcefully take your working equipment and chase you out of the place. From my years of experience, I can tell you that northerners are more receptive of developments than southerners.

“Designs have been made for Nkari Dam. We ensure that we put a budgetary allocation for the project on a yearly basis. There’s also a Dam at Ibiono Ibom and the water treatment plant has been installed. But the state government is yet to begin it’s responsibility of distributing the water”, he said.

Responding, the commissioner for lands and water resources, Capt Iniobong Ekong, rted, regretted that people could work against governments’ efforts.

Capt Ekong who thanked the agency for resisting anti-development activities of communities, and for practically bringing development to the doorsteps of Akwa Ibom people, promised that the ministry will work with the agency to attract what belongs to the state.

“I thank the CRBDA for finding it necessary to break the rules in making sure the rights and privileges of Akwa Ibom people are protected.

“I am embarrassed to understand that we are our own albatross. I have carefully taken note of those grey areas. We have a responsibility as government and individuals to do our parts to ensure our citizens get maximum benefit from government.

“We must as a matter of intentional direction, give our people accurate representation, a better opportunity and results.

“I am going to ensure that I interface positively with every platform that would help us make a better opportunity for our people.

“I sincerely appreciate you, Mr MD, for taking this upon yourself to reach out to us. Indeed, this is a clear case of a teacher practically begging his students to pass his exams”.

Other staff of the ministry who spoke at the meeting include; the permanent secretary, Godwin Udo; director of administration, Mrs Bella Akpanya; and director of water resources, Mr Iboro Peter.

Others in attendance were director town planning, Aniekan Akpan; director of accounts, Mrs Margaret Essien; director of regional planning, Effiong Akpan; director of lands, Effiong Isa; director of legal affairs, Emmanuel Udonsek amongst others.

