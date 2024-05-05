Crashes: FRSC cautions convoy drivers against speeding

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has cautioned convoy drivers against speeding to avoid crashes in the state.

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, the FRSC Sector Commander, gave this counsel while speaking to the media in Akure.

He spoke against the backdrop of an accident which occurred involving a convoy in the state.

SonAllah said that the crash which occurred involved a commercial Toyota Bus marked FNN612AA and a Toyota Hilux whose number plate was unavailable.

“Eleven people were injured in the crash which occurred at 3:55pm on Saturday at Ajue along Ore/Ondo route, while two female adults were saved by their seatbelt.

“A total of fifteen persons were involved in the accident. Eight male adults and three female adults were injured and taken to the hospital.

“The injured victims were taken to the Ondo State Trauma and Surgical Centre, Ondo, before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team.

“The remaining injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ore by the FRSC rescue team,” the sector commander said.

He said that the two crashed vehicles were handed over to the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) of the Nigeria Police at Ajue.

“So, convoy drivers should be extremely careful when driving and also avoid speeding.

“Drivers need to remember that excess speed kills and that it is a must for motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations on the road,” SonAllah said.